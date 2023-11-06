India Urges Canada to Provide Evidence in Diplomatic Standoff

India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, has called for the Canadian government to provide concrete evidence to support its allegations regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Verma reiterated India’s stand on the diplomatic standoff and criticized the lack of evidence presented by Canada.

While Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused “agents of the Indian government” of being involved in Nijjar’s killing, India has vehemently denied these allegations and dismissed them as “absurd and motivated.” Verma emphasized that India has not been shown any convincing evidence by Canada or its allies to back up these claims.

Furthermore, Verma stated that the ongoing Canadian police probe into the killing has been “damaged” by Trudeau’s public statements. He expressed concern that a high-level instruction may have influenced the direction of the investigation, tainting its impartiality.

Although India has resumed visa services in Canada for four categories after a temporary halt, tensions between the two nations remain high. Last month, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India, and visa and consular services were suspended in certain Indian consulates.

Verma also addressed the issue of diplomatic conversations being used as evidence, highlighting that they are protected and cannot be used against either party in court or released to the public. He called for transparency and urged Canada to provide evidence of any unauthorized wiretaps or voice mimicry.

In addition to resolving the diplomatic standoff, Verma stressed the importance of addressing the core issue of Khalistan supporters in Canada. He called on the Canadian government to take measures to rein in these supporters and prevent their activities from challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

As the standoff continues, a recent poll conducted by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail revealed that a majority of Canadians want the government to make public the evidence supporting Trudeau’s allegations against India. This indicates the public’s desire for transparency and accountability in the diplomatic dispute.

In conclusion, India is urging Canada to provide evidence to support its claims in the ongoing diplomatic standoff. The lack of concrete evidence has raised concerns about the integrity of the investigation and the potential influence of high-level instructions. Both countries need to engage in professional dialogue to resolve disputes and address the core issue of Khalistan supporters in Canada.