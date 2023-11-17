Canada’s Allegations Against India Deepen Diplomatic Crisis: What You Need to Know

Amidst escalating tensions between Canada and India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated his claim that “Indian government agents” were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau alleged that Canada had shared these “credible allegations” with India weeks ago. However, India has denied receiving any specific information from Canada regarding these charges and has criticized Canada for engaging in “diplomatic interference.”

Here are the top 10 points to understand the current diplomatic row between Canada and India:

1. Trudeau’s Allegations: Trudeau stated that Canada had shared the alleged evidence with India earlier and hoped for constructive engagement to resolve the matter.

2. Denial and Criticism: India quickly denied Trudeau’s claims and flagged Canada’s failure to provide specific information. India called attention to the prevalence of “politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence” in Canada.

3. Diplomatic Expulsion: The allegations led to tit-for-tat moves, with both countries expelling diplomats and suspending visa services. India cited “security threats” to its High Commissions and consulates in Canada.

4. Accusations of Diplomatic Interference: India accused Canada of interfering in its internal affairs and requested the downsizing of Canadian diplomats in India.

5. Travel Advisories: Both India and Canada issued travel advisories for their citizens, cautioning against anti-India activities in Canada and urging caution for those traveling to Canada.

6. Evidence of Criminal Activities: India accused Canada of neglecting specific evidence regarding criminal activities committed by Canada-based individuals and expressed concern over the sympathy displayed by some Canadian political figures towards such elements.

7. US Involvement: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for cooperation between India and Canada and emphasized the need for accountability through a thorough investigation.

8. Strained Relations: Tensions between India and Canada had been brewing since Prime Minister Narendra Modi reprimanded Trudeau for Khalistani supporters attacking Indian diplomatic missions in Canada. This was followed by the postponement of a planned trade mission to India.

9. Explosive Charges: Trudeau’s claim that “Indian government agents” could be responsible for the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar further strained relations between the two countries. India denounced the allegation as groundless.

10. Rise of Extremism in Canada: Canada has become a favored hub for Sikh expatriates, leading to an increase in Khalistani activities in recent years. Extremist protests outside the Indian Embassy and threatening posters aimed at Indian diplomats have been seen in Canada.

FAQs:

Q: Has Canada provided specific evidence to support their allegations against India?

A: India has denied receiving any specific information from Canada regarding the allegations made by Trudeau.

Q: What actions have India and Canada taken in response to this diplomatic row?

A: Both countries have expelled diplomats, suspended visa services, and issued travel advisories. India has also requested the downsizing of Canadian diplomats in India and accused Canada of diplomatic interference.

Q: What role has the US played in this diplomatic crisis?

A: The US has called for cooperation between India and Canada and emphasized the need for accountability through a thorough investigation.

Q: Why have tensions been escalating between India and Canada?

A: Tensions began with Khalistani supporters attacking Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, which led to strained relations. Trudeau’s subsequent allegations against India further strained the relationship.

Q: How has Canada become a hub for Sikh expatriates?

A: Canada has seen a rise in Sikh expatriates and Khalistani activities in recent years, including protests and threats towards Indian diplomats.

Sources:

– India Today: [insert URL]

– The Times of India: [insert URL]