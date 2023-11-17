Canada’s Prime Minister Faces Travel Setback in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation encountered unexpected complications during their visit to India for the G20 summit. Due to technical issues with their aircraft, they were forced to extend their stay in New Delhi for an additional day.

Trudeau had arrived in India with plans to attend the meeting of the world’s leading economies and pay his respects at a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi. However, a mechanical fault grounded their plane, leaving them stranded in India overnight. The Canadian Air Force, responsible for operating the aircraft, informed the delegation that the technical difficulties were not easily fixable and alternative arrangements would need to be made.

While the exact details of the aircraft were not provided, it was noted that it was an Airbus and had experienced similar issues in the past. This incident reflects a trend among world leaders facing travel setbacks due to aircraft malfunctions. Just a few months ago, Germany’s foreign minister had to cancel a trip to Oceania due to problems with her government plane, and New Zealand’s prime minister encountered reliability issues with the aircraft during a visit to China.

Trudeau’s presence at the G20 summit had already been relatively low-key compared to other leaders, and his visit came amidst tensions between the Canadian government and India over the handling of right-wing Sikh separatists. India had accused Ottawa of ignoring the activities of Sikh nationalists seeking autonomy in northern India.

Despite the unexpected extension of their stay, Trudeau and his delegation remained committed to their mission and awaited alternative travel arrangements. This incident serves as a reminder that even with meticulous planning, unforeseen circumstances can arise, requiring flexibility and adaptation.