In a surprising turn of events, Anthony Rota, the speaker of Canada’s House of Commons lower chamber, announced his resignation after publicly praising a former Nazi soldier during a session in Parliament. The incident occurred during a session honoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, where Rota invited ex-soldier Yaroslav Hunka, 98, to attend.

Regrettably, it was later revealed that Hunka had served in one of Adolf Hitler’s Waffen SS units during World War Two, causing widespread outrage. The incident sparked strong condemnation from Russia, who used it to further justify their war on Ukraine. However, it is important to note that this incident does not represent the views or actions of the Canadian government as a whole.

Rota acknowledged his mistake and publicly stated that he takes full responsibility for his actions. Recognizing the pain caused to individuals and communities, including the Jewish community in Canada and around the world, he announced his resignation, which will take effect on Wednesday. A deputy speaker will assume the role until a replacement is appointed.

The controversy surrounding this incident also played directly into the narrative pushed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has used the claim of “demilitarizing and denazifying” Ukraine as a supposed justification for Russia’s invasion. However, both Kyiv and Western allies dismiss these baseless allegations.

The fallout from this incident unfortunately overshadowed the visit by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, who expressed gratitude to Canada for its significant financial and military aid in response to the Russian invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Rota to reflect on his actions, while opposition parties criticized the failings of the Liberal government.

It is crucial to remember that this incident does not reflect the values or beliefs of the Canadian government, which remains committed to promoting inclusivity and rejecting any form of discrimination. The resignation of Anthony Rota demonstrates a commitment to accountability and upholding the principles that Canada stands for.