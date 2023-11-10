The speaker of Canada’s Parliament, Anthony Rota, has resigned following intense criticism for honoring a man with ties to a Nazi unit during World War II. Rota made the decision to step down after inviting Yaroslav Hunka, a former member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi’s SS military unit, to a special parliamentary session in the House of Commons. Despite receiving standing ovations from attendees, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Rota faced mounting calls to resign.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish community group, revealed Hunka’s involvement with the Nazi unit. This revelation caused outrage within the Jewish community and among survivors of Nazi atrocities in Poland and other nations. As pressure from both opposition and government members increased, Rota addressed Canadian lawmakers and expressed his regret for recognizing Hunka, acknowledging the pain it caused.

Canadian legislators from various parties called for Rota’s resignation, including members of Trudeau’s Liberal Party. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly deemed the incident an embarrassment and urged the speaker to step down. Rota’s error was described as unforgivable by NDP House leader Peter Julian, questioning his ability to continue in his role. The speaker’s resignation is set to take effect on Wednesday.

The speaker of the House of Commons is responsible for presiding over parliamentary proceedings and is elected by fellow parliament members. However, reports indicated that influential members of Trudeau’s liberal cabinet would not publicly support Rota if a motion to remove him from his position as speaker was initiated. Their refusal stemmed from a desire not to endorse his previous actions, which were seen as embarrassing for Canada.

The controversy unfolded during Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s visit to Canada. Zelenskyy, who himself is Jewish, addressed Canadian parliamentarians for the second time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February of the previous year. The Russian authorities used the invasion as an opportunity to push a narrative of “de-Nazification” in Ukraine. However, Kyiv and its allies have dismissed this as Russian propaganda and accused Moscow of attempting to seize Ukrainian land.

The incident also drew criticism from Russia, labeling Canada’s commemoration of Hunka as “outrageous.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized Western countries, including Canada, for allegedly failing to educate their younger generations about the history of World War II and the dangers of fascism.

While Rota’s prompt apology was appreciated, many still called for his resignation, including Roland Paris, director of the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa. Paris emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that Rota’s actions were injurious to Canada, Parliament, the Ukrainian partnership, and offensive to Jews worldwide. Trudeau, too, faced questions from the opposition regarding his knowledge of Hunka’s background and the vetting process.

In light of this controversy, it remains crucial for Parliament and Canadian officials to uphold the values of inclusivity, respect, and acknowledgment of the past. The resignation of Speaker Anthony Rota serves as a reminder of the responsibility Canadian leaders bear in fostering an environment that actively opposes the glorification of individuals associated with hate and genocide.

