Canada Launches Investigation into Suspected Interference in Elections

After months of pressure from conservative lawmakers, the Canadian government has initiated a public inquiry to investigate allegations of foreign interference in its electoral processes. This inquiry, led by Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josee Hogue, aims to assess and examine potential meddling by China, Russia, and other foreign entities in Canadian democratic institutions.

During a news conference, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc emphasized the government’s stance on the matter, stating that foreign interference in Canadian democratic institutions is unacceptable. The inquiry intends to shed light on the extent of interference by foreign states and non-state actors.

These allegations of election meddling have been a growing concern for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government. Media reports have claimed that China attempted to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections. Furthermore, a report revealed Beijing’s alleged involvement in a harassment campaign against Conservative Party lawmaker Michael Chong and his family. In response, Ottawa expelled a Chinese diplomat earlier this year. However, China has consistently denied these allegations, dismissing them as baseless.

These accusations have escalated tensions between Canada and China, with relations being strained for years due to various issues such as human rights, trade disputes, and the arrests of Canadian and Chinese citizens.

Previously, Trudeau appointed former Governor General David Johnston to investigate claims of Chinese interference. However, Johnston resigned in June, citing the “highly partisan atmosphere” that hindered his ability to complete the task. In a draft report before his resignation, Johnston confirmed that the government did not knowingly ignore concerns about foreign interference.

Despite this, conservative politicians have persistently criticized Trudeau’s government, demanding a thorough investigation into the allegations and raising doubts about the government’s response. Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party, expressed his party’s commitment to holding the government accountable and ensuring that the inquiry provides genuine answers for Canadians.

The appointment of Justice Hogue follows intense negotiations between the government and opposition parties to establish the terms of reference and select a suitable leader for the inquiry. According to LeBlanc, Hogue has the full support of all parties involved. With extensive investigative powers, Hogue will meticulously examine any potential impacts on the 2019 and 2021 general elections. Her initial report is expected to be released in February 2024, with the final version preceding the subsequent year’s ballot.

