Amidst the controversy surrounding Canada’s parliament paying tribute to a Ukrainian war veteran who fought with Nazi Germany, the spotlight has once again turned towards Ukraine’s complex history during World War II and its portrayal in Canada. Yaroslav Hunka, the veteran in question, served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, known as the Galicia Division. Although his appearance was met with criticism from Jewish groups and parliamentarians, it highlights a longstanding debate surrounding the memorialization of Ukrainian WWII veterans in Canada.

Canada has a significant Ukrainian diaspora, and several monuments dedicated to Ukrainian WWII veterans exist across the country. However, these dedications have faced criticism from Jewish groups who argue that the Galicia Division soldiers swore allegiance to Adolf Hitler and may have been complicit in Nazi crimes. On the other hand, some Ukrainians view these veterans as freedom fighters who fought alongside the Nazis to resist Soviet rule and achieve an independent Ukraine.

The Galicia Division was a part of the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military unit linked to numerous atrocities, including the mass killing of Jews. While the Galicia Division has been accused of committing war crimes, its members have never been found guilty in a court of law. Despite this, Jewish groups have condemned the monuments to Ukrainian veterans, calling them a glorification of Holocaust crimes.

The disagreement surrounding these monuments arises from Ukraine’s role in the war and the composition of Canada’s Ukrainian diaspora. Many Ukrainians served in the Soviet Red Army during WWII, but others fought on the German side with the Galicia Division. Those who aligned with Germany believed it would lead to an independent Ukraine free from Soviet rule. Resentment towards the Soviets stemmed from their role in the Great Ukrainian Famine of 1932-33, known as Holodomor, which resulted in the deaths of millions.

It is essential to note that far-right ideologies were gaining traction in several European countries during the 1930s, including Ukraine. Some soldiers from the Galicia Division were allowed entry into Canada after surrendering to the Allied forces after Germany’s defeat. While some Canadians of Ukrainian descent perceive these soldiers as national heroes fighting for independence, the Jewish community disagrees, emphasizing their association with the Nazis.

Canada has previously addressed this history through a commission that investigated allegations of Nazi war criminals finding sanctuary in the country. The commission’s report in 1985 concluded that there was no evidence directly linking Ukrainians who fought with Nazi Germany to specific war crimes. However, these findings have been challenged by Jewish groups and historians.

Recent research and increased accessibility of WWII archives in Ukraine and Russia indicate that some members of the Galicia Division were indeed involved in war crimes, although no convictions occurred. This renewed research challenges the conclusions of the 1985 report. However, it is important to discern the influence of Russian propaganda on this historical debate. Russian disinformation has falsely labeled the Ukrainian government as Nazis, creating a more complicated narrative surrounding Ukraine’s WWII history.

Despite the existence of far-right extremism in Ukraine, it is not as prevalent as Russian propaganda portrays it. Ukrainian elected officials are not affiliated with far-right groups, contradicting the simplified narrative propagated by Russia. Ukrainian groups in Canada argue that the controversy over the monuments and the applause for Mr. Hunka in parliament are part of Russia’s disinformation campaign. It is crucial to recognize the nuanced nature of this historical debate and consider the influence of external factors.

