Canada Expected to Detain Two Suspects in Connection with the Killing of Hardeep Nijjar

New Delhi: Recent reports suggest that Canadian authorities are on the verge of apprehending two individuals who allegedly shot and killed Sikh separatist Hardeep Nijjar in British Columbia. It is believed that these suspects, who have remained in Canada since the incident, have been under police surveillance for several months and are anticipated to be taken into custody within the next few weeks.

Citing anonymous sources, the Globe and Mail has reported that the Canadian police will provide further details regarding the involvement of the accused in Nijjar’s assassination, including any potential links to the Indian government, once formal charges are filed.

While Canada has accused India of being complicit in Nijjar’s killing, Indian authorities maintain that they have not received any evidence or information to support this claim. It is worth noting that Nijjar was designated a terrorist by India in 2020 and was fatally shot outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in June.

Making headlines, Ottawa has argued that the United States’ indictment of an Indian individual for plotting the failed assassination of Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun bolsters their case. Allegedly, this plot was orchestrated at the behest of an Indian official. However, India has distinguished between the two allegations, branding Canada’s claim as unfounded while acknowledging the US’ provision of specific inputs.

It is important to mention that due to the sensitivity of national security and police matters, the sources quoted by the Globe and Mail have requested to remain anonymous. The report also recalls a previously published article by the Washington Post, wherein it was stated that six men and two vehicles were involved in Nijjar’s killing, based on witness accounts and video footage. The article does not provide information regarding whether the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will arrest any other potential accomplices in the murder.

