The Complex Dynamics Between Canada and India: A Deep Dive into the Tensions

India’s relationship with Canada has been strained long before the recent allegations made by Justin Trudeau regarding Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. In a discussion at the Hudson Institute in Washington DC, Jaishankar shed light on the longstanding issues between the two countries, challenging the perception that Canada and India are aligned in their approach to terrorism.

To understand the current state of affairs, it is crucial to grasp the historical context of the tensions between India and Canada. Jaishankar highlighted that the roots of the discord can be traced back to the 1980s but had seemingly faded away until resurfacing in recent years. He pointed out that Canada’s welcoming attitude towards terrorists and individuals advocating violence, due to the complexities of Canadian politics, has been a major concern for India.

For India, Canada is not just a peaceful neighboring country. It is a breeding ground for a toxic combination of organized crime, trafficking, secessionism, violence, and terrorism. Jaishankar emphasized that this amalgamation of issues and individuals finding safe haven in Canada is a grave threat to India’s security and stability.

The recent crisis between the two countries erupted when Trudeau alleged that India was involved in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response, India vehemently denied the allegation and suspended visa services in Canada, citing security threats. Despite India’s willingness to examine any specific information related to Nijjar’s killing, Canada failed to provide any evidence to support its claims.

Jaishankar went on to highlight the implications of these tensions, revealing that Indian diplomats no longer feel safe going to the embassy or consulates in Canada. Public intimidation has resulted in the temporary suspension of visa operations. This drastic measure paints a vivid picture of the extent to which the strained relationship has escalated.

The discussions between Jaishankar and top US officials during their recent meetings also touched upon the Canada issue. It was evident that the US shared India’s concerns and assessment of the situation. Jaishankar expressed hope that through these exchanges, both countries would gain a deeper understanding of each other’s perspectives.

In addition to addressing the Canada row, Jaishankar shed light on India’s non-Western identity and its evolving relationship with the United States. He emphasized that while India is embracing a more significant role on the global stage, it remains non-Western, not anti-Western. The dynamics between India and the US have transformed in recent years, moving from occasional disagreements to a more cooperative working relationship. This shift is crucial for the future of the Pacific order.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What sparked the tensions between Canada and India?

A: Tensions between Canada and India existed long before Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing. The root causes can be traced back to the 1980s, and they resurfaced due to Canada’s permissive attitude towards terrorists.

Q: How did India respond to Trudeau’s allegations?

A: India strongly denied Trudeau’s allegations and suspended visa services in Canada, citing security threats. India expressed its willingness to examine any specific information related to the issue but received no evidence from Canada.

Q: What impact have the tensions had on diplomatic relations?

A: The tensions have resulted in Indian diplomats feeling unsafe in Canada, leading to a temporary suspension of visa operations. This highlights the severity of the strained relationship between the two countries.

Q: Did the Canada issue come up in discussions between India and the US?

A: Yes, the Canada issue was discussed during meetings between S Jaishankar and top US officials. The US shared India’s concerns and assessment of the situation, fostering a deeper understanding between the two countries.

Q: How would you describe India’s relationship with the Western world?

A: India identifies as non-Western, not anti-Western. While it takes on a more prominent global role, it remains distinct in its approach and seeks collaborative relationships with Western countries, including the US.

Sources:

– Hudson Institute [https://www.hudson.org/]