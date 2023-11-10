Canadian Parliament Apologizes for Honoring Former Nazi Soldier

The Canadian Parliament is in hot water after honoring a 98-year-old man who was later discovered to have served in a notorious Nazi military unit during World War II. House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota issued an apology for his role in celebrating Yaroslav Hunka, a war veteran from North Bay, Ontario, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit.

The incident occurred after Zelensky’s address, where he expressed gratitude to Canada for its support in Ukraine’s war against Russia. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians and continues to support the troops today. Members of Parliament even gave him a standing ovation.

However, Jewish groups were quick to condemn the honor bestowed upon Hunka, revealing his past involvement in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division, a Waffen-SS unit comprised of ethnic Ukrainians. The Waffen-SS, under the command of Heinrich Himmler, was notorious for its involvement in mass shootings, anti-partisan warfare, and supplying guards for Nazi concentration camps.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies expressed shock and called for an apology and an explanation as to how Hunka was invited to the Canadian Parliament. Rota subsequently apologized, taking “full responsibility” for his actions and extending his deepest apologies to Jewish communities across the globe.

The Speaker clarified that none of his fellow parliamentarians or members of the Ukrainian delegation were involved in inviting and recognizing Hunka. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office also confirmed that they had no prior knowledge of the invitation or the recognition.

This troubling incident highlights the importance of conducting thorough background checks before honoring individuals publicly, especially in sensitive matters related to the Holocaust and World War II. It serves as a reminder to remain vigilant in the fight against rising antisemitism and to ensure that historical atrocities are not distorted or forgotten.