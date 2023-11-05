Canada Calls for Cooperation in Investigating Killing of Sikh-Canadian Activist

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has urged the Indian government to cooperate in the investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh-Canadian activist. Speaking in Parliament, Trudeau expressed “deep concerns” to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Group of 20 summit. Nijjar was fatally shot on June 18 outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

While Canadian security agencies are investigating potential links between Indian government agents and the killing, Trudeau stated that any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of sovereignty. The Canadian government seeks India’s cooperation to determine the truth and resolve the matter.

The allegations of Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing were first reported by The Globe and Mail, stating that Canadian national security authorities have credible intelligence on India’s role. However, the sources did not disclose how this determination was made. The Canadian government is reportedly considering measures to respond to what it sees as a serious violation of sovereignty, but it has ruled out severing diplomatic relations with New Delhi.

These accusations come at a time when relations between Canada and India are already strained due to various issues, including a stalled trade deal and Sikh activism in Canada. During their talks at the G20 summit, Modi expressed concerns about Sikh protests in Canada, claiming that they promote secessionism and incite violence against Indian diplomats.

Nijjar was designated as a “terrorist” by Indian authorities and was alleged to have conspired to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab. He was also associated with a group called “Sikhs for Justice,” which advocates for an independent Sikh state in India, a concept rejected by the Indian government.

Canadian lawmakers from different political parties have called on India to act transparently and investigate the activist’s killing. Canadian authorities are actively investigating the case and have identified a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. They are currently searching for three suspects.

It is crucial for Canada to utilize all available resources to uncover the truth and bring all responsible parties to justice. Transparency and cooperation between Canada and India in this investigation will be key to resolving this matter and upholding justice on Canadian soil.