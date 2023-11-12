New Developments Impact Canada-India Relations

Canada and India are currently facing a strain in their diplomatic relationship following the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada. Both countries have taken retaliatory actions, with expulsions of diplomats and visa processing suspensions. The situation has escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations regarding the potential involvement of Indian government agents in the killing. While Canada and India have been close security and trade partners, this incident has put a strain on their alliance.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had lived in Canada for over two decades, was shot in front of a temple in Surrey, near Vancouver. He had been advocating for Sikh independence while running a plumbing business. The Indian government had previously labeled Nijjar as a terrorist associated with a banned militant group. However, Nijjar and his followers vehemently denied these accusations.

Canada is home to the largest Sikh population outside of India, with around 1.35 million Indians living in the country, accounting for approximately three percent of the Canadian population. This demographic has played a significant role in shaping Canada-India relations.

In response to Trudeau’s allegations, India’s Ministry of External Affairs promptly dismissed them as “absurd.” Furthermore, they accused Canada of providing shelter to “terrorists and extremists” who pose a threat to India’s sovereignty. As a result, India suspended visa processing for Canadian citizens and issued an advisory urging Indian nationals and students in Canada to exercise caution due to growing anti-India activities and hate crimes.

The Canadian government, however, insists on pursuing the truth and seeking justice through established processes. Trudeau emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting Canadians, while also standing up for their values. He called upon the government of India to cooperate in uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability.

The international community has also been monitoring the situation closely. The United States, through National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, expressed their commitment to defending basic principles and consulting closely with allies like Canada during law enforcement and diplomatic processes.

The Canada-India relationship has witnessed significant growth in recent years, particularly in trade. Bilateral trade in goods between the two countries has seen a substantial increase, reaching nearly 12 billion Canadian dollars in 2023, a 57 percent rise from the previous year. However, with the mounting pressure for evidence to support Trudeau’s allegations, there are concerns about the impact on this trade relationship.

The involvement of Five Eyes allies, an intelligence-sharing network comprising the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, in providing evidence for Canada’s claims adds another layer of complexity. The Canadian government is now being urged to share more of this evidence to substantiate their “credible allegations.”

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains unclear whether the issue of Nijjar’s killing was discussed during the recent G20 summit in New Delhi. Nevertheless, the cancellation of a planned trade mission to India by Canada following the summit indicates the tensions between the two nations.

Canada and India now face the challenge of repairing their strained relationship. The pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability will be crucial in resolving this diplomatic breach. The implications of this incident on their bilateral ties will require careful navigation and communication to ensure a positive and constructive future for Canada-India relations.

