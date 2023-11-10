Canadian Speaker Issues Apology for Honoring Ukrainian WWII Veteran

In a recent turn of events, the speaker of Canada’s House of Commons has issued an apology for praising a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi unit during World War II. Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old veteran, was honored as a “hero” during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the Canadian parliament.

This act of recognition sparked outrage from Jewish human rights groups, including The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, who condemned the speaker’s remarks. They pointed out that Hunka’s military unit, the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, was implicated in the mass murder of Jews and others.

Following the backlash, the speaker, Anthony Rota, issued an official apology, expressing regret for his decision. He specifically apologized to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. Rota took full responsibility for honoring and praising the veteran, stating that neither the Ukrainian delegation nor his fellow parliamentarians were aware of his plans or remarks beforehand.

Although the 14th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division, also known as the Galicia Division, has not been found guilty of war crimes by a tribunal, members of the unit have been accused of killing Jewish civilians. This controversial history raised concerns about honoring a veteran associated with such atrocities.

The opposition in Canada is now calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize and launch an investigation. Trudeau’s office, however, has supported Rota’s apology, stating that it was the right thing to do and emphasizing that Rota acted independently.

While it is important to recognize the bravery and sacrifices made by veterans, it is equally vital to navigate the complex history and ensure that honors are not bestowed upon individuals associated with actions that caused immense suffering. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for sensitivity in commemorating those who fought in wars, acknowledging the impact their actions had on different communities.

