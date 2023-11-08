In a surprising turn of events, the Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons, Anthony Rota, issued a public apology for recognizing 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian veteran, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the Canadian parliament. Rota, in his speech, had praised Hunka as a war hero who fought for Ukrainian independence against Russian aggressors and continues to support the troops today.

However, after becoming aware of additional information, Rota expressed regret for his decision to honor Hunka and extended his deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. Several human rights and Jewish organizations have condemned the recognition, pointing out that Hunka served in a Nazi military unit known as the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS.

The significance of this controversy lies in the recognition of a veteran who served in a criminal organization declared as such by the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg. B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish human rights organization, strongly criticized the parliament’s action, emphasizing that Canadian soldiers fought and sacrificed their lives to free the world from the horrors of Nazi brutality.

The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division, being associated with war crimes and crimes against humanity, leaves no room for justification or normalization. B’nai Brith Canada condemned the Ukrainian volunteers who served in this military unit as “ultra-nationalist ideologues” with a vision of an ethnically homogenous Ukrainian state and endorsed the concept of ethnic cleansing.

While the recognition of Hunka may have been an independent decision by Speaker Anthony Rota, the incident raises questions about the vetting process and the responsibility of parliament. It is expected that parliament will issue an apology in response to the demands put forth by B’nai Brith Canada.

In conclusion, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of thoroughly researching and understanding the historical context before honoring individuals. It is crucial to acknowledge the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom while ensuring that the recognition does not inadvertently endorse or overlook associations with criminal organizations.