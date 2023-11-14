New Dynamics Unfold as Canada Grapples with India over Sikh Leader’s Murder

In a surprising turn of events, Canada finds itself entangled in a delicate situation with India over the murder of a Sikh leader. Usually, revelations of intelligence linking a government to such a crime would spark widespread outrage among democratic nations. However, this time the response from Canada’s allies has been subdued, revealing a complex web of geopolitical considerations at play.

While Canada has been actively pursuing credible allegations that Indian agents may have been involved in the murder of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the country’s Western allies are treading cautiously. This cautious approach can be attributed to the growing strategic importance of India as a counterweight to China. As Western nations court India to balance China’s influence, Canada finds itself on the sidelines.

“The importance of India in Western calculations for balancing China cannot be understated, and Canada does not hold the same significance,” explains Stephanie Carvin, a professor of international relations at Carleton University in Ottawa. This puts Canada in an uncomfortable position, diverging from the stance of other Western countries.

With key allies, including the United States, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, part of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing alliance, Canada had already engaged in discussions regarding the matter. However, the response so far has been muted. Britain, caught between supporting Canada and nurturing its relationship with India, refrained from publicly criticizing India and assured that bilateral trade talks would proceed as planned.

Amidst this delicate dance, questions arise regarding the decision of Western nations to prioritize their economic and strategic interests over condemning potential state involvement in the murder. The United States, expressing concern, called on Indian officials to cooperate in the investigation, while denying any rebuffing of Canada’s push for a joint statement of condemnation at the recent G20 summit.

When compared to previous incidents, such as the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England, which prompted a strong collective response from Western allies, the current situation with India appears remarkably different. The ongoing tensions between India and China seem to have influenced the cautious approach taken by Western countries.

Wesley Wark, of the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Ontario, views the situation as a waiting game. The response from allies might intensify if Canada presents solid evidence of Indian state involvement in the assassination attempt. However, until that time, Canada’s options remain limited.

As Canada’s government sources indicated, the decision to disclose intelligence earlier than preferred stemmed from the need to act promptly due to imminent media coverage. The Canadian government hopes for more information to come to light, further substantiating their claims.

It is worth noting that Canada has refrained from making the intelligence public due to an ongoing murder investigation. The responsibility now lies with India to handle the situation responsibly and in its best interests as it embarks on a promising global opportunity.

While this evolving situation demands careful navigation, it also highlights the intricate dynamics at play in the geopolitical landscape. As alliances shift, strategic considerations come to the forefront, often leaving some nations in uncomfortable positions.

