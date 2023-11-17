Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Amid Investigation of Sikh Activist’s Murder

The Canadian government took a bold step on Monday as it expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat in response to credible allegations of India’s potential involvement in the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The incident, which occurred on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia, has raised concerns about foreign interference and threatened the relations between Canada and India.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue in Parliament, informing the public that Canadian intelligence agencies have been actively investigating the matter. He expressed his deep concerns about the potential involvement of the Indian government and emphasized that any interference in Canada’s internal affairs is unacceptable. Trudeau also requested India’s cooperation in the investigation.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the expulsion of the head of Indian intelligence in Canada as a consequence of these allegations. This action is seen as a necessary measure to safeguard Canada’s sovereignty and the principles that govern international relations. Efforts to obtain a statement from the Indian Embassy in Ottawa have been unsuccessful thus far.

The strained relations between Canada and India have further escalated as trade talks were derailed and a planned trade mission to India was canceled. During the recent G20 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong concerns about Canada’s handling of the Punjabi independence movement among overseas Sikhs. India sees this movement as promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, and it has called upon Canada to address this issue due to the perceived threat it poses to the Indian diaspora in Canada.

Despite the tensions, Canada continues to pursue the investigation into the potential link between the Indian government and the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Prime Minister Trudeau has been in close coordination with Canada’s allies and has urged the Indian government to cooperate fully in resolving this matter. The government is committed to ensuring justice for the victim and maintaining the safety and security of all Canadian citizens.

As this case unfolds, the Canadian public is urged to remain calm amidst understandable feelings of anger and fear within the Indo-Canadian community. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has reaffirmed that Canada’s national security agencies are actively engaged in the investigation, and efforts are being made to confront Indian intelligence agencies with the credible evidence.

Prime Minister Trudeau has also reached out to U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, seeking their support in this investigation. The White House’s National Security Council has expressed its deep concern over the allegations and emphasized the importance of Canada’s thorough investigation and the pursuit of justice for the perpetrators.

In addition to diplomatic actions, Canadian authorities are also cooperating with international partners. Minister Joly has indicated that she will raise the issue with her counterparts in the G7 summit, which coincides with the United Nations General Assembly.

The assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar has sparked outrage among Canadian politicians. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has strongly condemned the alleged foreign interference, emphasizing that it represents an affront to Canada’s sovereignty. Opposition leader Jagmeet Singh, who himself is Sikh, expressed shock and disbelief that a murder on Canadian soil could be potentially linked to a foreign government.

The Khalistan movement, which seeks an independent Sikh state, is banned in India but still garners support in some regions. Nijjar was actively involved in organizing an unofficial referendum for an independent Sikh state in India at the time of his death. Indian authorities had previously announced a cash reward for information leading to Nijjar’s arrest, accusing him of involvement in an alleged attack on a Hindu priest in India.

The Canadian government is fully committed to uncovering the truth behind this tragic incident and holding those responsible accountable. All available resources and support are being dedicated to this active homicide investigation led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Canadian public can rest assured that no stone will be left unturned in seeking justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

