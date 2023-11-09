Canadian Fire Crews Battle to Protect Yellowknife from Wildfires

Canadian fire crews are working tirelessly to prevent wildfires from reaching the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. An evacuation order has been issued for the city, prompting all 20,000 residents to leave. Water bombers have been deployed to combat the fires, while thick smoke blankets the area.

The severity of the situation has prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to convene a meeting of the Incident Response Group. This group consists of senior officials and ministers who come together during times of crisis. The devastating wildfires across Canada this season, with over 1,000 active fires burning across the country, including 265 in the Northwest Territories, have been attributed to climate change.

The Northwest Territories, with a population of only 46,000 people, have limited infrastructure. Yellowknife, the capital, is particularly vulnerable as it has only one two-lane road connecting it to the province of Alberta. With the fire just 16 km northeast of the city, authorities warn that it could reach the outskirts by Saturday if there is no rain.

Authorities in Yellowknife are taking proactive measures to protect the city. Special teams are clear-cutting trees near the city to prevent the spread of flames, and fire retardant is being used. Ensuring the city’s sprinkler systems are in working order is also a priority. In addition, efforts are being made to assist residents who do not have vehicles or are unable to make the journey to Alberta.

The scale of the wildfires in Canada this season is unprecedented, scorching about 134,000 square kilometers (52,000 square miles) of land—over six times the 10-year average. Nearly 200,000 people have been forced to evacuate throughout the season. The Territories’ fire information officer, Mike Westwick, described the situation as unimaginable.

The wildfires have not only threatened human communities but have also impacted industrial and energy production. De Beers, a diamond producer, reported that its Gahcho Kue mine is still operational, although some employees from surrounding communities have been evacuated.

The ongoing battle against wildfires in Canada serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address climate change. It also highlights the resilience of Canadian fire crews and the communities affected, who continue to confront this devastating natural disaster head-on.