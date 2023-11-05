Canada’s Immigration Targets Remain Unchanged as Government Looks to Balance Economic Growth and Housing Crisis

Canada’s liberal government has announced that it will keep immigration targets unchanged for the next two years, with plans to stop ramping up immigration from 2026 onwards. This decision comes as the country faces challenges such as high inflation and a housing crisis. The Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, stated that the current target is to welcome 465,000 new residents this year, followed by 485,000 in 2024, and eventually reaching 500,000 in 2025. The government aims to maintain this level of immigration in 2026.

The government’s decision to maintain current immigration targets is based on considerations of Canada’s economic and population growth, while also ensuring that it does not overwhelm critical systems such as infrastructure and housing. However, the Royal Bank of Canada has expressed the need for immigrants in the long term, as the current annual intake of 1.3% of the population is not sufficient to stabilize the country’s age structure. The bank suggests that an immigration rate of about 2.1% would be necessary.

Canada’s population has primarily grown through immigration, which has contributed to economic growth in recent years. While some economists have pointed out that immigration may exacerbate the country’s housing shortage, it is essential to note that immigrants also contribute to industries with labor shortages, such as construction.

The Bank of Canada has recognized that immigration plays a dual role in the economy, as it both drives inflation by increasing demand and helps to control inflation by providing a larger workforce, which keeps labor costs down. In September, inflation stood at 3.8%, and the influx of immigrants has been a contributing factor.

Canada’s population growth has been significant, making it one of the top 20 fastest-growing countries in the world. Immigration has been crucial in offsetting the effects of an aging population and rising healthcare costs.

While the Canadian government aims to balance economic growth and address housing challenges, it recognizes the importance of ongoing immigration. By maintaining immigration targets, Canada can continue to benefit from the positive contributions of newcomers while mitigating the pressures on critical systems.