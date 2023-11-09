Canada Launches Inquiry into Foreign Interference, Expanding Beyond China

By Kyle Duggan

In a significant move, the Canadian government has announced a comprehensive public inquiry into foreign interference in the country. This inquiry marks the next chapter in a longstanding political battle over the government’s handling of this sensitive issue.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc declared the independent inquiry after extensive negotiations between Canada’s major political parties. The probe will be led by Quebec appeals court judge Marie-Josée Hogue, who will have access to classified documents and aims to conclude the investigation by the end of next year.

Although tensions with China have been running high due to the targeting of a prominent Canadian member of Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the current relationship with China as “stable” during his recent talk with Bloomberg. Trudeau acknowledged that progress in mending relations has been slow, citing concerns about foreign interference in Canada.

The scope of the inquiry extends beyond China’s activities, as the left-wing New Democratic Party advocated for an examination of interference by Russia, other foreign states, and even non-state actors. LeBlanc emphasized that this challenge is not unique to Canada and that other Western democracies face similar threats.

The decision to launch the inquiry will undoubtedly fuel the ongoing controversy surrounding the Trudeau government’s response to allegations of interference in Canada’s elections. The opposition Conservatives claim victory, attributing the government’s decision to pressure from their party.

Earlier this year, the lower chamber of Parliament called for a public inquiry following intelligence leaks that highlighted Canada as a high-priority target for Beijing. Despite pushing back against the idea, Trudeau had appointed a special investigator to examine classified documents. However, mounting opposition and claims of bias led to the investigator’s resignation, ultimately forcing the government’s hand.

The announcement of the inquiry opens the door for a thorough examination of foreign interference in Canada. With its broad scope and focus on multiple actors, the inquiry will shed light on the extent to which democratic institutions have been undermined and provide valuable insights into safeguarding Canada’s electoral process in the future.