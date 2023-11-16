Canada Urges for International Support in Securing Humanitarian Aid in Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Canadian government is intensifying its efforts to garner international support for a humanitarian truce amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly delivered a speech in Toronto, calling for “humanitarian pauses” and the release of all hostages, while emphasizing the urgent need to ensure the provision of essential supplies, including food, fuel, and water, in Gaza. The Canadian government aims to work closely with other countries, such as Israel, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, to address the dire situation affecting Palestinian civilians and Canadian nationals.

While condemning the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas, Minister Joly also expressed deep concern for the plight of Palestinian women and children, acknowledging the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza. She emphasized that Israel, like any other nation, has the right to defend itself against terrorist threats but also urged adherence to international law and respect for universal principles, even in times of crisis and conflict.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has voiced his support for humanitarian pauses, aligning with the growing chorus of calls for a ceasefire. However, there have been criticisms from certain quarters within Trudeau’s liberal caucus and advocacy groups, who argue for a more decisive stance against Israel. Despite this internal pressure, Canada abstained from voting in favor of an “immediate, durable humanitarian truce” resolution at the U.N. General Assembly, which was rejected by the United States, Israel, and 12 other countries. Notably, France supported the resolution, while other countries, including Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom, abstained from the vote.

Canada now seeks to broaden its international outreach, engaging additional countries and garnering their support in ensuring the safe passage of foreign nationals and the delivery of vital humanitarian aid. As diplomatic efforts intensify, the Canadian government remains committed to finding a sustainable solution that upholds human rights and addresses the urgent needs of civilians caught in the crossfire of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

