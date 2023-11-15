Canada and India Exchange Diplomatic Expulsions over Killing of Sikh Leader

Canada and India have recently engaged in a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bold claim that India was responsible for the state-sponsored assassination of Hardeep Singh Niijar, a Sikh independence advocate, in British Columbia. Although India dismissed Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd,” the Canadian leader remains resolute in his stance and emphasizes the need for India to take the matter seriously.

Trudeau described the allegations as “extremely serious,” emphasizing their far-reaching consequences in international law. Canada’s foreign minister promptly expelled Pavan Kumar Rai, a high-ranking member of India’s foreign intelligence agency operating in Canada. In retaliation, Indian authorities ordered a Canadian diplomat to leave the country within five days. The current tensions between the two G20 members have resulted in the potential disruption of bilateral trade talks and the risk of dragging mutual allies into the fray, further complicating diplomatic relations.

A senior Canadian official revealed that the country had closely collaborated with the United States on the intelligence underlying Trudeau’s accusation. Although the US State Department expressed deep concern over the allegations and stressed the importance of Canada’s investigation, it did not confirm providing intelligence to Canadian authorities. Meanwhile, the foreign secretary of Britain, James Cleverly, voiced support for the Canadian investigation and called for India’s full cooperation.

India responded to the expulsions by accusing Canadian diplomats of interfering in its internal affairs and engaging in anti-India activities. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs also claimed that Canada is providing safe haven to “Khalistani terrorists and extremists,” actions it believes undermine India’s sovereignty. India has long urged Canada to take action against the Sikh independence movement, which is banned within India but finds support in countries with significant Sikh diaspora populations.

The public reaction on social media in India has been intensely critical of Trudeau, with prominent figures branding him as a masquerading joker and suggesting a reduction in security for the Canadian high commission. To navigate the escalating situation, Trudeau is under pressure to share more information about the investigation, with demands for complete transparency coming from the opposition and provincial leaders alike.

Although the identities of the two masked assailants who shot Niijar have not been publicly disclosed, the killing has prompted discussions on foreign interference and transnational organized crime threats in Canada. Niijar’s son, Balraj, has expressed his long-standing suspicion of India’s involvement in his father’s death. Organizations like the World Sikh Organization and Sikhs for Justice claim that India systematically targets Sikh dissidents residing outside its borders.

The recent expulsions come shortly after Canada announced a public inquiry into foreign interference, focusing primarily on China, Russia, and other foreign actors. Amidst this development, the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, has written to the inquiry’s head, calling for India’s inclusion in the investigation. Singh argues that suspicions of Indian interference in Canadian democratic rights, particularly concerning the Sikh community, have been confirmed by Trudeau’s recent announcement.

