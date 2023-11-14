Unveiling a Hidden Witness in Yellowstone’s Wildlife Drama

Can You Spot the Secret Yellowstone Observer?

Last year, during my excursion to Yellowstone National Park, I had the incredible opportunity to witness numerous bear sightings. In just three days, I spotted a total of 14 bears, surpassing my previous visits combined. I found myself caught in “bear jams,” patiently waiting outside my vehicle, hoping to catch a glimpse and capture photos of these magnificent creatures from a safe distance.

At one point, I came across a cinnamon-colored black bear accompanied by two adorable cubs. As I focused my attention on this heartwarming family scene, little did I know that another fascinating observer was quietly following behind. It was a coyote, trotting along the highway, seemingly unbothered by the buzzing cars and excited tourists surrounding it.

Captivated by the bears, most photographers barely acknowledged the presence of the coyote. It was as if their attention was exclusively dedicated to the bears. Meanwhile, the majestic black bear mother, with her shiny coat, took a momentary nap while her mischievous cubs sought refuge in a nearby tree.

Debate ensued among the onlookers. Some argued that the bear was actually a grizzly due to its non-black coloration. Others pointed out that it possessed the distinctive facial features and pointed ears of a black bear, lacking the telltale shoulder hump of a grizzly. Disregarding the rules that required maintaining a 100-yard distance, most spectators ventured closer to get a better view, much to the dismay of the bear management team.

Eventually, the bear management team intervened, enforcing the closure of the viewing session and urging everyone to leave the area. While most tourists complied with the order, it didn’t take long for some to return as soon as the bear management team had left. This familiar pattern of behavior unfolded once again, as I witnessed a new crowd forming shortly after I had passed by the previous sighting. I continued my journey towards the Tower-Roosevelt area.

Just when I thought my luck had run its course, I stumbled upon another amazing encounter further down the road. This time, a mother black bear with lustrous black fur appeared with her two cubs, peacefully foraging for grass along the roadside. I couldn’t resist capturing several minutes’ worth of photographs before a gathering crowd began to disrupt the tranquility. Reluctantly, I moved on towards Lamar Valley.

It wasn’t until I returned to my hotel room in Gardiner that I discovered an unexpected surprise. As I reviewed my images, I almost dismissed one particular photo. However, upon closer examination, I noticed a small ground squirrel, perched atop the frame, intently observing the coyote busy devouring its latest meal. Astonishingly, this little creature had gone unnoticed until then.

Now, the question falls to you, dear readers: Can you spot the secret observer in the photo? Take a closer look, and you will find the ground squirrel, circled in red, diligently watching the coyote’s every move.

Remember, wildlife encounters in Yellowstone are always filled with hidden surprises. It is our responsibility to appreciate and respect these incredible creatures from a safe distance, adhering to the park’s guidelines for the benefit of both animals and visitors.

FAQ:

Q: What is a “bear jam”?

A: A “bear jam” refers to a situation in which traffic becomes congested due to people stopping their vehicles to observe bears or other wildlife in the vicinity.

Q: How can I distinguish between a black bear and a grizzly bear?

A: Black bears typically have a black fur coat, while grizzly bears are often distinguishable by their shoulder hump and can range in color from blond to dark brown.

Q: Why is it important to maintain a distance from wildlife in national parks?

A: It is crucial to respect the natural behavior and habitat of wildlife by maintaining a safe and respectful distance. Approaching or disturbing wildlife can be dangerous for both humans and animals.

Q: What is the purpose of bear management teams in Yellowstone National Park?

A: Bear management teams work to ensure the safety of wildlife and visitors by enforcing regulations, managing human interactions with bears, and educating the public about coexisting with bears in the park.

Q: Can ground squirrels be found in Yellowstone National Park?

A: Yes, ground squirrels are native to Yellowstone National Park and can be observed in various areas throughout the park.

Source: Original story appeared on For The Win.