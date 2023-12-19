The Role of a Multinational Maritime Task Force in Countering Houthi Attacks

In response to the escalating attacks on ships by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, the United States has taken the lead in establishing a new multinational maritime security force. This initiative aims to ensure the safe passage of ships through the busy waterways near Yemen, which have become increasingly dangerous due to the Houthi attacks in protest of Israel’s war on Gaza. While the establishment of this task force holds promise, questions arise regarding its effectiveness and operations.

What is the Purpose of the Task Force?

The newly established force, announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, consists of ten countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, Spain, and Bahrain. These nations have joined hands with the United States in an effort to enhance maritime security and safeguard international shipping. The primary goal of the task force is to protect ships navigating through the southern parts of the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, which have been subjected to Houthi attacks.

How Will the Task Force Operate?

The multinational task force will coordinate its activities through Combined Task Force 153 (CTF 153), an existing force under a US-led joint effort established in April 2022 to bolster maritime security in the region. While some member nations will conduct joint patrols in the designated areas, others will contribute to the mission by providing valuable intelligence support. However, there is speculation that additional countries may join or have already agreed to join the effort, although they prefer to keep their involvement undisclosed for strategic reasons.

How Disruptive are the Houthi Attacks?

The Houthi attacks, launched by the Ansarallah group, initially targeted Israel by launching missiles and drones towards its southern regions, including the port city of Eilat. However, due to interception efforts and the considerable distance between Yemen and Israel, the Houthis shifted their focus to commercial ships near their shores. Their attacks involve firing missiles and launching attack drones against vessels they suspect are linked to Israel. As a result, many ships have had to alter their routes, impeding their journey to Israel.

Is an Oil Crisis Imminent?

The attacks by Houthi rebels have not gone unnoticed, particularly by markets and the oil and gas industry. Considering the redirection of cargo and the impact on shipping companies, concerns have emerged regarding a potential oil crisis. The Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a narrow waterway critical for international trade, accounts for 10 percent of global seaborne crude oil transportation. Over 17,000 ships pass through this strategic channel annually. Although the direct impact on oil prices remains limited for now, continued attacks and ongoing security concerns may lead to escalating insurance premiums and prices of oil and gas products.

How Will the Task Force Ensure Ship Protection?

The member nations of the newly established task force possess warships deployed in the Red Sea. The presence of these vessels is expected to serve as a deterrent against Houthi attacks and provide an immediate response capability. While the naval ships will not escort commercial vessels through the Red Sea, they will be on standby to intervene in case of any attack.

Can the Task Force Put an End to Houthi Attacks?

The effectiveness of the multinational maritime task force in deterring Houthi attacks remains uncertain. Houthi rebels have demonstrated their ability to capture ships, as demonstrated by their recent helicopter landing on a vessel. The presence of military vessels from the task force could make such maneuvers more challenging for the Houthis. Additionally, the task force’s warships might intercept incoming missiles from Yemen, similar to Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. However, achieving complete success in stopping attacks is challenging, as evidenced by Israel’s experiences with rocket interceptions. Presently, the US has not retaliated against Yemen.

Will the Task Force Ensure Safe Shipping?

While the establishment of the task force holds promise, the markets appear hesitant about its ability to provide adequate protection to shipping through the Red Sea. As a result, shipping companies like Maersk have taken precautions by rerouting their ships around Africa to avoid the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The task force’s success in ensuring safe passage and countering Houthi attacks will be determined by its collective efforts, coordination, and adaptability to evolving challenges.

