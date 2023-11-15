Can the U.S. Effectively Support both Israel and Ukraine?

The United States finds itself in a delicate situation, as it strives to show support for both Israel and Ukraine amidst escalating conflicts in both regions. Julianne Smith, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, has taken on the challenging task of representing U.S. interests in these two complex situations. As the ambassador to NATO since 2021, Smith is currently in Brussels, where she recently attended two crucial meetings: the NATO defense ministerial, and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).

During these meetings, discussions arose about the U.S.’s ability to simultaneously stand with Israel during its preparations for ground warfare in Gaza, and support Ukraine amidst the ongoing war there. Smith firmly believes that the U.S. has the capacity to handle both commitments effectively, based on the conversations held in Brussels. Despite concerns raised by a senior NATO official about depleting weapon stockpiles, Smith remains optimistic. She noted that Ukraine has consistently received additional forms of assistance during the UDCG meetings, although she acknowledges that the process is not always straightforward or easy.

However, supporting Ukraine requires a significant level of commitment and financial support. This support must be approved by a currently paralyzed Congress, which is struggling to appoint a speaker. Furthermore, the temporary budget deal recently agreed upon by Congress did not include support for Ukraine, and will expire next month.

Julianne Smith’s efforts to navigate this complex diplomatic landscape demonstrate the U.S.’s determination to uphold its commitments to both Israel and Ukraine. While challenges and obstacles remain, the U.S. remains dedicated to finding solutions and providing assistance in whichever way possible.

