Is AI Safety Summit the Solution to Our Worries?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has long been a subject of debate, with arguments ranging from its potential to save humanity to its potential for destruction. As the technology progresses at an unprecedented pace, some AI creators are advocating for a pause in its development to ensure the risks are mitigated, while others emphasize the remarkable achievements AI can unlock, such as breakthroughs in medicine and climate change solutions.

This week, a significant gathering of approximately 100 world leaders, tech industry executives, academics, and AI researchers is taking place at the historic Bletchley Park campus in the UK. The purpose of this summit, known as the UK’s AI Safety Summit, is to address the benefits and risks associated with AI and identify ways to maximize its potential while minimizing the dangers.

Understanding the Risks of AI

The AI Safety Summit specifically focuses on the potential dangers posed by “frontier AI” – highly advanced and powerful AI systems that may emerge in the near future. Although these systems are not yet a reality, their rapid development raises concerns. However, critics argue that the summit should prioritize immediate challenges posed by AI, such as its energy consumption and impact on employment.

The UK government recently released a report highlighting the alarming threats associated with AI, including bio-terrorism, cyber-attacks, autonomous AI systems, and the proliferation of deepfake images depicting child exploitation. Despite these alarming possibilities, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak remains optimistic and proposes positioning the UK as a global leader in AI safety.

The Summit’s Participants

The absence of an official guest list has not dampened the enthusiasm surrounding the summit. It is clear, however, that major US tech giants will be well-represented, although not necessarily at the CEO level. Their participation is crucial, considering their leading role in AI development. Nonetheless, diverse perspectives are essential for fruitful discussions.

The world-leader contingent attending the summit is more diverse. While US Vice-President Kamala Harris is present, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among the notable participants. The inclusion of China has sparked controversy due to its complex relationship with the Western world, but its presence underscores its status as a formidable tech superpower.

Reevaluating Priorities

Despite the summit’s focus on extreme threats, experts question whether it has truly prioritized the most pressing issues. Concerns about AI’s energy consumption and its impact on employment and society are arguably more immediate and relevant. Additionally, the potential biases and discrimination embedded within AI systems, driven by the data used to train them, demand attention.

A recent study warned about the energy consumption of the AI sector alone, which may rival that of a small country within just four years. Furthermore, AI is already disrupting jobs, as demonstrated by the reliance on AI tools for benefits claims in the Department for Work and Pensions. The presence of bias and discrimination in AI systems, whether off-the-shelf or bespoke, is a critical issue that deserves scrutiny.

Outcomes and Next Steps

While it would be ideal to emerge from the summit with a definitive agreement and a path forward to address the perils of AI, reality is often more complex. The UK government acknowledges that the mere act of gathering these influential figures is an accomplishment in itself. The hope is that productive conversations will take place, laying the groundwork for future actions.

Professor Yoshua Bengio, one of the founding pioneers of AI, proposed the implementation of a registration and licensing system for frontier AI models, revocable if found to be unsafe. However, he highlighted that this ambitious step would require more time than the two-day summit allows. Instead, the summit aims to identify smaller, actionable steps that can be quickly implemented.

