Can the Endangered Indus River Dolphins of Pakistan be Rescued?

Gliding gracefully beneath the surface of the Indus River, Pakistan’s “bulhan” dolphins, also known as Indus River dolphins, are a rare and endangered species that face the risk of extinction. Despite recent sightings that indicate their numbers are slowly increasing, they are still listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

The Indus River dolphins, unlike mythical unicorns, are very much a reality. They belong to the cetacean family, which includes whales and porpoises. These dolphins have distinct elongated noses, resembling blunt swords, that they use to locate food along the riverbed. Their eyes are incredibly small, as they have adapted to protect themselves from the silt present in their freshwater habitats. Functionally blind, they rely on detecting shifts in light rather than being able to see objects.

The Indus River dolphins and their cousin, the Ganges river dolphin, are the only surviving members of an ancient group of cetaceans that once inhabited the Tethys Sea millions of years ago. Due to geological changes, these dolphins were left behind in the inland rivers of what is now Pakistan.

In the late 19th century, there were dolphins in the lower parts of the Indus River and the Beas River in India. However, their population rapidly declined due to various factors. A survey conducted in 2001 found only 617 dolphins remaining in the Indus River. Fortunately, efforts to protect them have led to a gradual increase, with the current population estimated at around 2,100.

The survival of the Indus River dolphins is crucial for the local ecosystem. They serve as an “indicator” species, reflecting the health of the rivers they inhabit. If they are thriving and reproducing, it indicates a healthy river. Conversely, a decline in their population suggests environmental issues within the river’s ecosystem.

The decline in dolphin numbers can be attributed to the construction of dams and barrages in the mid-20th century. These structures, built to divert water for irrigation, have fragmented the river and isolated the dolphin population. The opening and closing of barrage gates have created strong currents that prevent dolphins from swimming upstream, trapping them in lower parts of the river where water scarcity becomes a problem.

Barrages like the Sukkar Barrage, which opened in 1932, have severely impacted dolphin populations. They were once able to freely navigate the entire length of the Indus River and its tributaries, but are now confined to smaller enclaves between these barrages. Additionally, dolphins often become trapped in canals or entangled in fishing nets while swimming along the irrigation canals.

Efforts are being made to rescue and protect these fragile creatures. Conservationists are working to raise awareness about the importance of preserving their habitat and implementing measures to reduce dolphin mortality. They hope to engage local communities who rely on the river for their livelihoods and encourage sustainable practices that benefit both humans and dolphins.

The task of saving the Indus River dolphins is undoubtedly challenging, but with increased awareness, collaborative efforts, and continued conservation measures, there is hope for these magnificent creatures to thrive once again in the waters of the Indus River.

