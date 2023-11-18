Can Molar Pregnancy Turn Into Cancer?

In a rare and often misunderstood condition known as molar pregnancy, abnormal growth occurs in the uterus instead of a normal pregnancy. This condition, also called gestational trophoblastic disease (GTD), raises concerns among women about its potential to develop into cancer. Let’s delve into this topic and shed light on the relationship between molar pregnancy and cancer.

What is Molar Pregnancy?

Molar pregnancy is a type of pregnancy where a non-viable fertilized egg implants in the uterus and develops into an abnormal mass of cells. This mass, called a mole, can take two forms: complete or partial. In a complete molar pregnancy, there is no fetus or normal placental tissue, while in a partial molar pregnancy, some fetal tissue may be present alongside the abnormal growth.

Can Molar Pregnancy Turn Into Cancer?

While molar pregnancy itself is not cancer, it can develop into a type of cancer called gestational trophoblastic neoplasia (GTN) in some cases. GTN occurs when the abnormal cells continue to grow and invade the uterine wall or spread to other parts of the body. However, it is important to note that the risk of GTN developing after a molar pregnancy is relatively low, affecting only about 10-20% of cases.

What are the Symptoms of Molar Pregnancy?

Molar pregnancy can present various symptoms, including severe nausea and vomiting, vaginal bleeding, rapid uterine growth, and high blood pressure. These symptoms may resemble those of a normal pregnancy, making it crucial to consult a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis.

How is Molar Pregnancy Diagnosed and Treated?

To diagnose molar pregnancy, a doctor will perform a pelvic exam, ultrasound, and blood tests to measure hormone levels. If molar pregnancy is confirmed, the treatment typically involves removing the abnormal tissue through a procedure called dilation and curettage (D&C). Regular follow-up visits are necessary to monitor hormone levels and ensure complete removal of the mole.

Conclusion

While molar pregnancy can be a distressing experience for women, the risk of it developing into cancer is relatively low. However, it is crucial to seek medical attention if any symptoms of molar pregnancy arise, as early detection and treatment are key to ensuring a healthy recovery. Remember, consulting with a healthcare professional is always the best course of action when facing any concerns or questions regarding pregnancy-related issues.