Hezbollah’s Readiness for Conflict Raises Concerns over Lebanon’s Stability

Amidst escalating tensions between Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement and Israel, concerns are growing over the potential for a full-blown war. Hezbollah has recently warned that it is fully prepared to engage in conflict with its longtime adversary. The recent exchange of fire between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli soldiers along their border, prompted by the October 7 attack by Palestinian armed faction Hamas, has further raised the stakes in this volatile region.

While some observers fear that Hezbollah may open a new front against Israel, there are growing concerns about the potentially devastating consequences for Lebanon, as well as the significant costs that Israel would incur. However, determining Hezbollah’s military capabilities is crucial in understanding the risks involved.

Has Hezbollah fought Israel before?

Hezbollah’s history with Israel dates back to the war in July 2006 when it captured two Israeli fighters, triggering a massive military response from Israel. The conflict lasted 34 days and resulted in heavy casualties on both sides. While the war did not produce a conclusive winner, it left Lebanese civilians bearing the brunt of the destruction and displacement.

How strong is Hezbollah today?

Over the past 17 years, Hezbollah has significantly strengthened its military capabilities. It is estimated to have at least 60,000 fighters, including both full-time and reservist personnel. Notably, the group has increased its stockpile of missiles from 14,000 in 2006 to an estimated 150,000 today. While most of these are short-range missiles, Hezbollah also possesses Iranian precision-guided missiles with a range of up to 300km (186 miles). Additionally, its “special forces” unit is trained in infiltration tactics, providing another dimension to its military capabilities.

How likely is a Hezbollah-Israel war?

While limited border skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah have been a recurring element, there is an elevated risk of major escalation at present. Hezbollah and its Iranian allies may be inclined to open a second front against Israel, based on the atrocities committed in Gaza. If Hamas is on the verge of being eradicated, Hezbollah could enter the fray. The ongoing Syrian war has further enabled Hezbollah to enhance its combat capabilities and intelligence systems, making it a more formidable opponent.

While some experts believe that Iran and Hezbollah will exercise restraint, given Hezbollah’s role as a deterrent against possible Israeli and US aggression towards Iran, the risk of war cannot be disregarded. Should conflict arise, Hezbollah could inflict significant damage on Israel, particularly targeting critical infrastructure. However, Israel’s military superiority remains unmatched, and it is likely to employ a strategy that includes disproportionate force targeting both civilian and military infrastructure.

