Hezbollah’s Potential for Conflict with Israel: A Diverging Path

Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has made headlines with warnings about its readiness to engage in war against Israel. The recent exchange of fire between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli soldiers near the border has raised concerns among observers. While some fear that Hezbollah may open a new front against Israel at the request of its leaders and their Iranian backers, there are varying perspectives on the consequences of such a conflict.

Has Hezbollah fought Israel before?

How strong is Hezbollah today?

How likely is a Hezbollah-Israel war?

Can Hezbollah defeat Israel?

Hezbollah has a notorious history of engaging in conflict with Israel. In 2006, the capture of two Israeli fighters by the movement led to a massive military response from Israel, resulting in a 34-day war that claimed the lives of over 1,100 Lebanese nationals and 165 Israelis. While the war did not yield a decisive victory for either side, it brought extensive destruction to Lebanon, with numerous homes, bridges, and medical facilities being damaged or destroyed.

Over the years, Hezbollah has significantly strengthened its military capabilities. Experts estimate that the movement currently has at least 60,000 fighters, including full-time and reservists. Its arsenal of missiles has also grown exponentially, from 14,000 in 2006 to approximately 150,000 today. While most of these missiles are short-range, Hezbollah possesses precision-guided missiles, with a range of 300km (186 miles), supplied by Iran. Additionally, Hezbollah’s “special forces” unit is trained for potential infiltrations into Israel during times of war.

The ongoing Syrian war has further enhanced Hezbollah’s combat capabilities. The group’s involvement in the conflict has allowed them to gain valuable experience in urban warfare and intelligence gathering. As a result, their intelligence systems and skills have improved significantly, which adds to their military prowess.

The likelihood of a full-scale war between Hezbollah and Israel remains uncertain. However, experts highlight an increased risk of major escalation today compared to previous years. If the level of atrocities committed in Gaza reaches a critical point, Hezbollah and Iran may decide to open a second front against Israel. Hezbollah’s concept of the “unification of fronts” suggests that an attack on one member of the “resistance axis” is an attack on all. This shift in perspective, along with the cohesive nature of the resistance axis, could lead to Hezbollah’s involvement in a war against Israel.

Despite these risks, analysts believe that Iran and Hezbollah will exercise restraint. Hezbollah serves as a crucial deterrent against any potential Israeli and US plans to attack Iran. A war in Lebanon would result in significant losses for Hezbollah and deprive Iran of an essential means of deterrence. However, the possibility of a war cannot be ruled out entirely, as Iran may activate its proxies to attack Israel should the conditions appear favorable.

Considering Hezbollah’s military capabilities, there is a consensus that while the group has the ability to cause substantial damage to Israel, it is still outmatched. Hezbollah could potentially target critical infrastructure such as Ben-Gurion airport and major electricity grids, inflicting severe damage. However, given Israel’s superior military strength, it could ultimately reduce most of Lebanon to rubble, employing what it refers to as the “Dahiya Doctrine.” This doctrine sanctions the use of disproportionate force, specifically targeting both civilian and military infrastructure.

It is important to consider the wider implications of a conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. Such a war could lead to civil strife within Lebanon, exacerbating the already existing economic and political crisis. The migration of Shia Lebanese citizens to predominantly Christian and Sunni regions in the north may ignite sectarian tensions. Critics and opponents of Hezbollah could explicitly blame the group, and its perceived supporters, for dragging Lebanon into a devastating war.

In summary, while the potential for conflict between Hezbollah and Israel remains, the consequences would be grave for both sides. Hezbollah’s strengthened military capabilities undoubtedly pose a significant challenge, but Israel’s superior strength and the potential for disproportionate force could ultimately outweigh Hezbollah’s capacity to defeat Israel. The future remains uncertain, but stakeholders are aware of the risks and are taking precautions to avoid a catastrophic escalation.