Israel Expanding Arsenal to Neutralize Hamas’ Tunnel Network

Israel’s ongoing efforts to target and dismantle the intricate tunnel network utilized by Hamas militants in Gaza have prompted the country’s air force to acquire additional U.S.-made bombs. These weapons aim to provide Israel with increased capabilities to destroy the labyrinth of tunnels, which Hamas uses to hide weaponry, fighters, and hostages.

Following the unexpected incursion by Hamas across Israel’s southern border on October 7, Israel has launched a sustained bombardment of Gaza in its bid to neutralize Hamas’ weapons caches and extensive tunnel system. However, former U.S. officials and military officers assert that Israeli ground forces will likely be necessary to completely eliminate the intricate tunnel network, dubbed “Gaza’s Metro.”

Matthew Levitt, a counterterrorism expert and former senior national security official, states that Israel’s objective is to incapacitate as many tunnels as possible. Levitt, currently with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, emphasizes the tunnels’ significance as a vital military target for Israel. Degrading Hamas’ armed forces and dismantling their infrastructure heavily relies on addressing this underground network.

In response to the Hamas attack, the Biden administration has committed to providing Israel with kits to convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. Small diameter bombs (SDBs), particularly effective against underground targets, are also being supplied. The intention behind equipping Israel with these weapons is to enable precise targeting of Hamas militants while minimizing harm to civilians. However, humanitarian organizations have expressed concerns about the well-being of Gaza’s civilian population given the intensity of Israel’s airstrikes.

The administration had previously approved the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Israel in May. The Israeli military could also choose to utilize U.S.-made “bunker buster” GBU-28 bombs, acquired in the past, to penetrate hardened underground targets. It should be noted, however, that these munitions create extensive craters and have the potential to cause severe civilian casualties.

Support from the United States extends to assisting Israel in its efforts to locate hostages within Gaza’s extensive tunnel system. U.S. officials are actively involved in determining whether Hamas intends to smuggle hostages out of Gaza via these tunnels. The Israeli military coordinates their airstrikes to take into account the tunnel locations and the possibility of civilians being present within them.

Despite Israel’s advanced tunnel detection technology, the complex underground maze still poses significant challenges to the Israel Defense Forces. Bradley Bowman, senior director of the center on military and political power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, highlights that a substantial number of Hamas militants will likely evade airstrikes by seeking refuge in the tunnels beneath Gaza. It is reasonable to assume that these tunnels are well-equipped with essential supplies, including food, water, weapons, and ammunition.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of the tunnels? The tunnels in Gaza serve as a crucial tool for Hamas militants, allowing them to counter the powerful Israeli military by enabling strategic mobility and retreat. How extensive is the tunnel network? The vast underground system consists of numerous access points throughout Gaza, with tunnel entrances often situated next to civilian residences. Who is responsible for constructing and maintaining the tunnels? According to Israeli media reports, Mohammed Deif, the commander of the Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing), is believed to be the mastermind behind the tunnel system. What measures has Israel taken to detect tunnel construction? Israel constructed a dedicated 40-mile long underground concrete barrier to identify tunnel construction within Gaza. This barrier has successfully exposed a tunnel in 2020 before Hamas could utilize it for an attack on Israel. Are there any tunnels connecting Gaza to neighboring countries? Hamas maintains a tunnel network that links Gaza to Egypt, primarily used for smuggling both commercial goods and weapons.

