Is It Possible to Completely Eliminate Hamas?

Despite the Israeli government’s strong stance on eliminating the militant group Hamas, experts maintain that complete eradication is not a realistic goal. Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by various countries, is more than just a militant group – it is a social movement deeply ingrained in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has an estimated armed force of 20,000 to 30,000 fighters, but it also operates as a social movement with widespread support among the population. It has been in control of the Gaza Strip since 2007, where it runs a social welfare network called “dawah.” This network, with its 80,000 to 90,000 members, plays a crucial role in Hamas’ influence and popularity.

The challenge in completely eradicating Hamas lies not only in its military capabilities but also in its broader presence as a political, religious, and cultural institution. Killing leaders and armed militants alone would not dismantle the organization, as Hamas would remain a political force even in the absence of Israeli occupation.

Hamas’s popularity stems from its resistance to Israeli occupation and its position as a religiously based political movement. While Israel has a strong military, ranked 18th globally, Hamas operates more like a guerilla group and has managed to smuggle weapons into the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s objective, therefore, is to weaken Hamas by degrading its military capabilities and hunting down its leaders. The Israeli government claims to have killed thousands of Hamas fighters, which could be seen as a partial success. However, history shows that defeating guerilla groups is exceptionally challenging, with few national militaries achieving decisive victories in such conflicts.

Even if Hamas is weakened, experts maintain that the group will rearm and regroup, as it has done after previous conflicts with Israel. The resilient nature of guerilla organizations makes it difficult to eliminate their ideologies entirely. Examples like the emergence of the Islamic State from the remnants of Al-Qaida highlight the potential for extremist groups to reemerge in more extreme forms.

In summary, while Israel may significantly disrupt Hamas through military means, eliminating the idea of Hamas entirely is a far more complex challenge. Destroying Hamas as a social movement would require addressing the underlying grievances and sentiments that give rise to its popularity, which cannot be achieved through military force alone.

