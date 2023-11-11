Can Sophisticated American Weapons Shift the Balance in Ukraine’s Conflict with Russia?

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in June has faced significant challenges. While Western allies have provided weapons and equipment to bolster Ukrainian forces, the expected breakthrough has yet to occur, prompting questions about what else is needed.

The Ukrainian forces have encountered a major obstacle in the form of land mines deployed by Russia. These explosive devices, including those targeting troops and armored vehicles like tanks, have slowed down Ukrainian advancements. Russia’s ability to lay mines using specialized artillery has made it difficult for Ukrainian forces to maintain open lanes for the movement of troops.

Dmitri Alperovitch, executive chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator, remarks that clearing areas with such a significant mine presence would pose a significant challenge for any force lacking the full capabilities of Western allies. The introduction of Western fighter jets, like the F-16, has been suggested to strengthen the Ukrainian Air Force. Despite facing a clear disadvantage in air power, the Ukrainian Air Force has managed to continue flying and fighting. The addition of F-16s would not only enhance their capabilities but also alleviate some of the pressure on the air defense forces, which rely on older Soviet surface-to-air missile systems that are difficult to resupply.

However, it is crucial to understand that sending F-16s alone will not lead to an immediate turnaround. The effective utilization of these advanced jets would require months, if not years, of training. Mick Ryan, a retired major general of the Australian army, emphasizes that these weapons are not standalone solutions. A combination of various weapon systems, proficient operators, and comprehensive combined arms training would establish a truly war-winning capability.

While the introduction of sophisticated American-made weapons like F-16s, the Patriot missile system, and HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) could potentially tip the scales in Ukraine’s favor, it is important to recognize that no single weapon system can magically decide the outcome of a complex conflict. Instead, a holistic approach involving a diverse range of capabilities and skilled operators is crucial for achieving success.

