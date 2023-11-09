DMK MPs Express Discontent Over Camera Focus During Lok Sabha Session

During a recent Lok Sabha session, members of the DMK party expressed their disappointment regarding the camera focus on the Chair while their leader, Kanimozhi, was addressing the house on the no-confidence motion. The DMK MPs contended that Opposition MPs were not being given sufficient visibility on Sansad TV when speaking in the Lok Sabha.

This incident has led to concerns about transparency and fair representation of all political parties during such crucial proceedings. It raises questions about whether the focus should be solely on the Chair or if equal importance should be given to the speakers.

While the camera’s attention on the Chair is vital for capturing the reactions and overall atmosphere in the house, it is equally important to ensure that all Members of Parliament, irrespective of their political affiliations, are given adequate screen time when they address the house. This allows viewers to witness the different perspectives and arguments presented by the representatives of various political parties.

It is disheartening to note that such instances of camera focus disparity have occurred previously as well. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted a similar situation where Rahul Gandhi’s speech on the no-confidence motion was not given sufficient coverage on Sansad TV.

Fostering a truly democratic and transparent system requires equitable representation. Providing every MP with visibility while they speak in the Lok Sabha is essential in ensuring that the public is well-informed about the diverse opinions and discussions that take place during these sessions.

It is essential for the governing bodies to address these concerns and review the current system of camera focus during Lok Sabha sessions. By providing fair coverage to all MPs, we can strengthen the democratic process and promote inclusivity in our parliamentary proceedings.