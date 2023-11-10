Cambodia Approves Hun Manet as Next PM, Paving the Way for a New Era

Cambodia has taken a significant step towards a new era as King Norodom Sihamoni approved the nomination of Hun Manet, the son of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, to become the next premier. With Hun Sen’s endorsement, Hun Manet’s appointment requires the approval of the National Assembly, which is expected to be dominated by the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

Hun Manet, a 45-year-old army general, has been praised for his Western education and military background, giving him a unique perspective on the challenges facing Cambodia. He holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in economics from esteemed universities in the United States and Britain, respectively. In addition, he is a graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy in the United States and has served in various high-ranking positions within Cambodia’s armed forces.

While Hun Manet has not yet outlined his vision for Cambodia and its 16 million people, his appointment signifies a momentous transition in leadership. Analysts have speculated on whether he will maintain his father’s authoritarian style or steer the country towards a more liberal democracy with closer ties to the West. This shift in governance will undoubtedly impact Cambodia’s stance on issues such as human rights and foreign policy, particularly its relationship with China, the country’s largest investor.

The confirmation of Hun Manet as the next premier comes following an election that was heavily criticized for not being free and fair. The opposition party was barred from running, prompting condemnation from human rights groups and the United States. However, the leader of a U.S. business lobby for Southeast Asia expressed optimism about hosting Hun Manet in New York after he assumes the prime ministerial role, describing him as “a different person.”

As the National Assembly prepares to vote on Hun Manet’s appointment on August 22, the international community will be closely observing the transition of power in Cambodia. The outcome will undoubtedly shape the country’s future trajectory and provide insights into the younger Hun’s leadership style and priorities for development.

