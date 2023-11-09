New President of Guatemala Promises Change and Unity

In a historic presidential run-off, left-wing anti-corruption candidate Bernardo Arevalo emerged victorious, winning 58 percent of the vote. This resounding victory has been praised by regional and international leaders who are hopeful that it will bring about positive change and unity in Guatemala.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old former diplomat and the son of Guatemala’s first democratically elected president, has promised to tackle government corruption head-on. His win is seen as a reflection of the widespread discontent among the Guatemalan people, who have long been plagued by corruption and its detrimental effects on the country’s development.

While the official results are yet to be certified, the head of Guatemala’s election body has called Arevalo the “virtual winner” and has urged for a national dialogue to bridge the deep political divides in the country. International observers, including the Organization of American States (OAS), have applauded the election process and expressed hope that Arevalo’s victory will not face major challenges.

The outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei has also pledged to ensure a smooth transition of power when his term ends in January, further fostering hopes for a democratic transition. The international community, including US President Joe Biden and Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has congratulated Guatemala and expressed support for a peaceful transition of power.

However, challenges may lie ahead as Arevalo’s opponent, former First Lady Sandra Torres, has not yet accepted her loss publicly. Torres and her party have stated that they will wait until the election results are published “with total transparency” before taking a position. Additionally, there have been allegations of irregularities and political persecution during the election process, highlighting the potential obstacles that Arevalo may face as he assumes office.

Despite these challenges, Arevalo remains optimistic and resolute. He has stated that the force of his victory will send a clear message that there is no place for attempts to derail the electoral process. As Guatemala looks toward a new era under its newly elected president, there is hope that this victory will mark the beginning of a united and prosperous future for the country.

Regionally, neighboring countries have offered their congratulations and support to Arevalo, seeing his win as a milestone for the region. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called it a moment of “humanism and justice” for everyone, while Honduran President Xiomara Castro expressed confidence in the unification of the people of Central America. Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo also emphasized the importance of strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation.

Additionally, the government of Taiwan, one of the 13 countries with formal diplomatic ties with Guatemala, has extended its congratulations. Arevalo has pledged to strengthen Guatemala’s ties with China while maintaining its alliance with Taiwan.

As Guatemala prepares for a new chapter under the leadership of Bernardo Arevalo, the hopes and expectations of the nation and the international community rest on his ability to bring about change, tackle corruption, and foster unity among the Guatemalan people.