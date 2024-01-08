Indian Government Suspends Maldivian Officials for Offensive Remarks

The Indian government has taken action against three deputy ministers from the Maldives for making derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The officials, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, were disciplined for their comments on social media, which included calling Modi a “clown,” “terrorist,” and “puppet of Israel.” These remarks were made in response to a video of Modi promoting local tourism in the Indian islands.

In response to the offensive comments, the Maldivian government has suspended the three officials from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts. They released a statement clarifying that these remarks are personal opinions and do not reflect the views of the Maldivian government.

The Indian High Commission in the Maldives expressed concern over the remarks, highlighting the importance of maintaining friendly relations between the two countries. However, it should be noted that this incident comes at a time when the Maldives’ President, Mohamed Muizzu, has displayed a more China-friendly stance and is set to visit China.

Muizzu, who won the election last year, pledged to shift the Maldives’ traditional “India first” policy. This shift, along with his intention to replace Indian forces with Chinese troops, has raised eyebrows in the Indian establishment. Although Muizzu later softened his anti-Indian rhetoric, tensions between India and the Maldives have been palpable.

It is crucial to maintain a strong bond between India and the Maldives, considering the long-standing friendship between the two nations. Prominent Indians, including actor Akshay Kumar and cricketer Hardik Pandya, have expressed disappointment over the offensive remarks made by the Maldivian officials.

In an effort to promote local tourism, Indian celebrities, such as Sachin Tendulkar and Salman Khan, have encouraged people to explore the beautiful islands within India instead of planning trips abroad. This campaign has gained significant traction in India, with the hashtag #ExploreIndianIslands trending on social media.

The Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that they will not tolerate derogatory remarks against foreign leaders. Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih emphasized the importance of maintaining the strong friendship between India and the Maldives, urging both sides to not let such remarks overshadow this relationship.

