Cabinet Approves Ambitious Development Plan for East Jerusalem

The Israeli cabinet has given the green light to a comprehensive five-year plan for the development of East Jerusalem, with a budget of nearly NIS 3.2 billion ($843 million). This bold initiative aims to transform the face of the city by allocating funds for crucial areas such as infrastructure, housing, healthcare, education, public transportation, welfare, and cultural programming. The plan has replaced a previous frozen NIS 2.5 billion ($680 million) proposal that faced objections from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his enthusiasm for the plan, stating that it will unite Jerusalem and positively impact every resident. Smotrich, while initially raising concerns about funding for specific programs, now emphasizes that the plan will reinforce Israeli sovereignty over East Jerusalem and highlights the responsibility to develop and prosper the city as the eternal capital.

In recent days, municipal leaders have protested Smotrich’s delays in transferring funds to Arab towns across the country. In support of these leaders, a two-hour warning strike has been called, and local government offices will be closed for the duration. The Federation of Local Authorities stands united with Arab municipal leaders, emphasizing the importance of funding for the weaker authorities and the potential consequences of a prolonged budget freeze, including a rise in violence and crime.

However, even in the face of criticism, Smotrich remains resolute in his stance, asserting that he will not cave in to pressure and threats. The finance minister’s concerns about oversight and the potential misuse of funds by criminal or extremist elements underline the need for careful consideration in the allocation of resources.

While the plan for East Jerusalem signals a significant step forward in the city’s development, it also serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges inherent in balancing competing interests. The government’s commitment to striking a balance between enhancing the city’s infrastructure and ensuring the proper use of funds will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the success of this ambitious initiative.