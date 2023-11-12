New Report Reveals C.I.A. Intelligence on Gaza Conflict

A recent report sheds light on the C.I.A.’s warnings of a potential escalation in violence in the days leading up to a major Hamas attack on Israel. While the intelligence reports acknowledged the possibility of rocket launches by Hamas, they did not predict the complex and multipronged attack that occurred.

The first report, dated September 28, outlined the potential for Hamas to launch rockets into Israel over a span of several days. The second report, dated October 5, provided a more analytical perspective. Both reports were included in a daily C.I.A. summary of intelligence distributed to policymakers and lawmakers. However, they were not briefed to President Biden or senior White House officials, nor were they highlighted as particularly significant.

The reports, considered routine by several U.S. officials, were similar to other intelligence reports throughout the year that warned of possible Palestinian violence. The September 28 report specifically mentioned the potential escalation by Hamas through increased cross-border fire from Gaza. While the C.I.A. regularly produces reports on Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank, they have recently focused more on the risk of violence in the Gaza Strip.

The reports highlighted the dismal economic conditions and growing frustration within Gaza, as well as the potential for a resumption of border attacks due to the ongoing blockade. However, they did not indicate Hamas’ intentions to employ new tactics against Israel, such as a ground incursion.

It remains unclear why Israeli intelligence agencies and their American counterparts failed to detect Hamas’ preparations for the October 7 attack. The reports also raised questions about whether the intelligence agencies misjudged Hamas’ capabilities and intentions or had redirected resources to monitor other threats.

While the reports were based on intelligence collected by the C.I.A. or received from partner services, officials did not disclose further details. The failure to detect Hamas’ preparations suggests that the group may have found ways to prevent intelligence agencies from eavesdropping on their communications.

It is worth noting that U.S. intelligence agencies have historically focused less on Hamas and the Gaza Strip in comparison to other global threats, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Al Qaeda, and the Islamic State. Although recent warnings from Director of the C.I.A., William J. Burns, have emphasized the potential for escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

