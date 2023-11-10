A Revelation from the Shadows: The Untold Story of the Argo Operation

The captivating tale of the daring rescue mission in Tehran during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis has long intrigued the world. The movie “Argo” immortalized the heroics of Tony Mendez, the CIA officer who risked everything to save American diplomats trapped in Iran. But what the film failed to reveal was that Mendez had a partner in this audacious operation.

In a groundbreaking twist, the CIA has finally disclosed the identity of the second officer involved in the Argo operation. This revelation comes as part of “The Langley Files,” the agency’s new podcast. Meet Ed Johnson, the undercover linguist who played a crucial role in the mission’s success.

Tasked with convincing the stranded diplomats to adopt the cover story of being Canadian crew members scouting for a science fiction film called “Argo,” Johnson accompanied Mendez on the flight to Tehran. Together, they aided the diplomats with forged documents, skillfully navigated Iranian airport security, and eventually escorted them safely back home.

For years, Johnson’s identity remained classified, with only hints of a second officer’s involvement. Mendez himself wrote about working with a second officer in his book, using the pseudonym Julio. However, a painting displayed at the CIA’s headquarters depicted Johnson with his back turned, obscuring his face.

Johnson, an expert in languages and extracting people from dangerous situations, played an invaluable role in the operation. Stationed in Europe during the hostage crisis, he had honed his skills in navigating hostile territories, making him a perfect fit for this high-stakes mission.

The CIA, known for its secrecy, began publicly acknowledging its role in the rescue of the diplomats in 1997, on the agency’s 50th anniversary. This move was an attempt to highlight a remarkable success amid a history of less fortunate endeavors. However, Johnson, a modest individual who preferred anonymity, kept his involvement hidden until now.

“He was someone who spent his whole life doing things quietly and in the shadows, without any expectation of praise or public recognition,” said Walter Trosin, a CIA spokesperson and co-host of “The Langley Files.” “But it was his family that encouraged him to share his side of the story, believing it held value for the world.”

Unfortunately, due to health issues, Johnson was unable to discuss his remarkable career firsthand. Nonetheless, Trosin embarked on an exploration of the CIA’s classified archives, unearthing a concealed interview that shed light on Johnson’s contributions.

The Argo operation is undoubtedly one of the CIA’s most renowned missions, thanks in part to the film that brought it into the limelight. The CIA museum houses an exhibit dedicated to this extraordinary operation, featuring artifacts such as the script of the fake movie, business cards from the fictitious production company, and concept art by the legendary comic book artist Jack Kirby.

With the revelation of Ed Johnson’s identity, this thrilling chapter in the agency’s history takes on a new dimension. His linguistic skills, paired with Mendez’s expertise in disguise and forgery, formed a formidable duo that defied the odds and saved lives.

As we delve deeper into the untold stories of heroes like Johnson, we gain a fuller understanding of the sacrifices and bravery that shape the world we live in today. The Argo operation will forever be remembered as a testament to the power of ingenuity, determination, and teamwork in the face of adversity.

