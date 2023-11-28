The Arrival of CIA Director in Qatar for Negotiations on Hostage Releases

CIA Director, William J. Burns, has made his way to Doha, Qatar, to engage in a fresh round of discussions with the aim of securing the release of more hostages held in Gaza. This initiative comes as a collaborative effort between the United States and its allies.

During his visit, Mr. Burns had the opportunity to meet with Gen. Abbas Kamel, the head of Egypt’s intelligence service, as well as Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar. These key figures have been instrumental in the negotiations for the release of hostages.

It is worth noting that both Egypt and Qatar have played significant roles in facilitating talks concerning the hostages. Qatar, in particular, hosts the political leadership of Hamas in Doha. Recent days have seen Qatari officials engaging in discussions with Hamas representatives to explore possibilities for expanding the scope of hostage releases.

In a significant development, Qatar announced a two-day extension in the pause of hostilities between Israel and Hamas, allowing for the exchange of additional hostages and prisoners, as well as the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The talks led by Mr. Burns aim to build upon this agreement.

The United States has been deeply involved in advocating for a resolution to the hostage situation that emerged during the Hamas-led attacks on Israel in early October. Mr. Burns, along with David Barnea, the head of the Mossad, had previously traveled to Doha on November 9th to engage with Qatari officials who have been committed to addressing this pressing issue.

Following intensive negotiations, Hamas and Israel finally reached a deal on November 21st, leading to the commencement of hostage exchanges. Within the first four days of the truce, 50 Israelis or dual nationals were released as per the terms of the agreement. Furthermore, separate negotiations resulted in the release of an additional 19 hostages, comprising 17 Thais, one Filipino, and one Russian-Israeli dual citizen. Consequently, Israel paused its military campaign in Gaza, facilitated the inflow of aid into the region, and released certain Palestinian prisoners.

Although there is hope among American officials for an extension of the temporary cease-fire, Israeli authorities have made it clear that their military campaign must continue. It is important to note that the CIA does not disclose details about the travel itinerary of its director.

Throughout the negotiations, Israel has raised concerns regarding the separation of children from their mothers and the separation of siblings during Hamas hostage releases. Israeli officials have consistently urged Hamas to release entire families, highlighting their belief that Hamas has not fully honored the agreement. However, these concerns were addressed sufficiently on Monday, prompting the extension of the pause and the agreement to hold further talks in Doha.

Mr. Burns was selected as the United States’ representative for the hostage talks, while Israel chose Mr. Barnea to collaborate with the Qatari government in securing a deal. Notably, neither of them has engaged in direct negotiations with Hamas officials, opting instead to work through Qatari intermediaries.

President Biden has frequently tasked Mr. Burns with leading secret negotiations, benefiting from his extensive diplomatic background and the CIA’s policy of maintaining the director’s travel as confidential. Mr. Burns’ wealth of experience and established relationships with leaders across the Middle East, developed during his time as an ambassador to Jordan, specifically qualify him for these negotiations.

