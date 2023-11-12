Next Year’s D-Day Anniversary: C-130s Receive Vintage-inspired Makeovers

The upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day has already caught the attention of the Air Force. In an unexpected and intriguing move, six C-130J Super Hercules planes stationed in Ramstein Air Base, Germany, have undergone a transformative makeover reminiscent of World War II aircraft used during the invasion of Normandy.

These aircraft now proudly flaunt bold alternating black-and-white stripes painted on their exterior. This deliberate choice pays homage to the historic pattern that served a crucial purpose during the war – to prevent friendly fire and avoid confusion with German warplanes. One notable aircraft, the Douglas C-47 Skytrain fondly known as “Whiskey Seven,” was adorned with these iconic “invasion” stripes when it became the first troop carrier plane to cross into German lines during D-Day.

The 37th Airlift Squadron, utilizing the C-130Js, plans to honor the Normandy invasion by flying over the region next June during the 80th-anniversary celebrations. This unique tribute not only recognizes the squadron’s connection to the liberation of Normandy but also commemorates the enduring legacy of NATO air superiority in Europe, marking 80 years of its vital presence.

While the exact reason for initiating this design work nearly ten months in advance remains shrouded in mystery, the Air Force is undoubtedly committed to ensuring a comprehensive and impactful commemoration. Painting these aircraft with the iconic stripes serves as an initial step in preparations for the events that will unfold next year.

The painstaking task of painting the “liberation” or “invasion” stripes, as well as the “W-7” markings on the C-130Js, fell under the responsibility of the 86th Maintenance Squadron. The Air Force has a history of adorning aircraft with invasion stripes during D-Day commemorations. This year was no exception, as both fighter jets and transport aircraft proudly displayed these historic markings to honor the occasion.

While it remains uncertain why the Air Force initiated the early makeovers for the six C-130Js, it is evident that meticulous planning and attention to detail are key in ensuring a fitting tribute. As June 2024 approaches, it remains to be seen if any retouching or additional paint will be required. Nonetheless, one thing is certain – by investing their efforts now, the Air Force can rest assured that the significance of the invasion stripes will not be overlooked or forgotten at the last minute.

