Choose Your Plan: What You Need to Know About Your Trial

During your trial period, you will have the opportunity to experience all the benefits of our digital subscription plans. Whether you choose the Standard Digital or the Premium Digital package, you will gain access to an array of valuable resources and insightful content.

In the Standard Digital package, you will be able to explore a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the world of business and economics. Gain a comprehensive understanding of key events and trends shaping industries worldwide.

For those seeking an even more immersive experience, the Premium Digital package offers additional features. With our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters covering essential business themes, you will have access to original, in-depth reporting that goes beyond the surface.

At any point during your trial, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section, and select the plan that best suits your needs. You can upgrade to Premium Digital for a more comprehensive experience or downgrade to Standard Digital if it fulfills your requirements.

Wondering what happens at the end of your trial? If you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, granting you continued access to our extensive range of content for $69 per month.

However, we understand that cost savings are important. That’s why we provide you with the option to change your plan at any time before the trial ends. By selecting the annual payment option at the conclusion of the trial, you can retain your premium access and save 20% on the subscription fee.

Alternatively, if you feel that our Standard Digital plan caters to your needs, you can choose to downgrade. Our Standard Digital plan provides a robust journalistic offering that many of our users find fulfilling.

No matter the changes you decide to make, they will become effective at the end of the trial period. This ensures that you will continue to enjoy full access for 4 weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

Canceling your trial or subscription is a simple process. You have the freedom to do so at any time online. Just log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Your subscription will remain active until the end of your current billing period.

To provide you with convenience and flexibility, we support multiple forms of payment. You can choose to pay with a credit card, debit card, or PayPal. Select the payment method that suits you best and start enjoying all the benefits of our digital subscription plans.

Thank you for choosing our platform for your trial period. We are confident that you will find immense value in the resources and insights we offer.