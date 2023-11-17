Authorities Foil Coup Attempt against Burkina Faso’s Military Rulers

Burkina Faso’s military rulers have successfully thwarted a coup attempt against their government, thanks to the efforts of the country’s intelligence and security services. In a statement released on Wednesday, the military announced that army officers and other individuals had conspired to seize power and create chaos within the nation. The authorities have already arrested four people in connection with the plot, while two others remain on the run.

This latest coup attempt took place on Tuesday, marking yet another instance of political instability within Burkina Faso. The military government has expressed its commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident and shed light on the details of the plot. It also expressed disappointment in the fact that officers, whose primary duty is to defend their country, have become involved in such activities.

Earlier this month, the military prosecutor revealed that three soldiers had been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in plotting against Captain Ibrahim Traore’s ruling military government. Captain Traore seized power in September 2022, following a previous military coup that had overthrown President Roch Marc Kabore, who was democratically elected.

Despite the coup attempt, the capital city of Ouagadougou remained calm, offering a sense of stability amid potential upheaval. Demonstrators took to the streets in support of the military government, responding to a call from Traore supporters to defend his position. Social media had been abuzz with rumors of a mutiny leading up to the uprising.

In an attempt to control the narrative, the military suspended the French news magazine Jeune Afrique from publishing an article deemed “untruthful” by the authorities. The article had reported on tension and discontent within the armed forces. Burkina Faso is among a growing number of West African countries where the military has seized power. The rise in military takeovers coincides with the emergence of armed groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS in the region, leading to instability not only within Burkina Faso but also in its neighboring countries in West Africa’s Sahel region.

The conflict in Burkina Faso has resulted in significant internal displacement, with over two million people uprooted from their homes. This makes it one of the most severe internal displacement crises in Africa. Although government forces claim to have retaken various regions, allowing nearly 192,000 internally displaced individuals to return home, rebel attacks persist, casting doubt on these assertions. In early September, clashes between rebel forces and Burkinabe soldiers and volunteer fighters resulted in the heaviest losses in months, including the deaths of more than 50 soldiers. This further adds to the already substantial casualties suffered by civilians and troops in recent years due to rebel attacks.

