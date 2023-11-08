Attempted Coup Thwarted in Burkina Faso: The Role of Military Rulers and the Ongoing Conflict

Burkina Faso’s intelligence and security services successfully prevented an attempted coup against the country’s military rulers, according to official reports. The military government released a statement acknowledging that army officers and others had conspired to seize power and plunge the nation into chaos. Several individuals were arrested in connection with the plot, with authorities actively searching for others involved.

The recent coup attempt took place on Tuesday, raising concerns about stability and governance in Burkina Faso. The military rulers emphasized their commitment to shedding light on the details of this plot, expressing disappointment that officers, whose duty is to protect their homeland, had engaged in such actions.

This incident is not isolated, as earlier this month, three soldiers were arrested and charged with plotting against the ruling military government. Captain Ibrahim Traore, who assumed power in September 2022 following a previous coup, has faced significant challenges since then. The country’s capital city, Ouagadougou, remained calm after news of the attempted coup emerged.

Burkina Faso has seen a growing number of West African countries experience military takeovers. Widespread public discontent, fueled by the activities of armed groups associated with al-Qaeda and ISIS, has contributed to the destabilization of Burkina Faso and its neighboring countries in the Sahel region of West Africa.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with over two million people displaced within Burkina Faso, making it one of the most severe internal displacement situations in Africa. Despite claims of government forces retaking territories, rebel attacks persist, hindering the return of internally displaced persons. In early September, clashes between Burkinabe soldiers and rebel groups led to significant casualties, further highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians and military personnel.

Efforts to address the conflict and restore stability in Burkina Faso will require a comprehensive approach, including strengthening security measures, fostering dialogue, and addressing the root causes of the rebellion. The international community must provide support to ensure the protection of the civilian population and assist in finding sustainable solutions to this protracted crisis.