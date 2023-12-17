New Article: Influencer’s Attempted Murder Sparks Outrage and Demands for Justice

Three individuals, including the son of a prominent government official in Maharashtra, have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in an incident that left a social media influencer severely injured. The incident, which took place in Thane, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety and security of individuals in the age of social media.

Ashwajit Gaikwad, the son of Anil Gaikwad, the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, along with Romil Patel and Sagar Shedge, were arrested on Sunday evening. The police also seized two vehicles, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover, believed to have been used in the incident.

The victim, Priya Singh, 26, suffered serious injuries when she was allegedly struck by Gaikwad’s car on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder road. Singh had gone to meet Gaikwad, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, but an argument ensued between them. According to Singh’s complaint, when she approached Gaikwad’s vehicle to retrieve her personal belongings, he instructed his driver to run her over.

Singh sustained multiple fractures in her right leg and underwent surgery to insert a rod. She also suffered extensive injuries on the left side of her body, from her shoulder to her hips. The incident was reported to the police on the day it occurred, and a case has now been filed.

In her quest for justice, Singh has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. She has also raised concerns about the behavior of the police during their interactions with her. Singh claims that she was coerced by the police to sign a document without legal representation, a request she refused.

The incident has sparked public outcry and demands for justice. People are increasingly concerned about the safety of influencers and individuals in the digital realm. The case has once again highlighted the need for stricter laws to ensure the protection and well-being of individuals, especially those involved in social media.

