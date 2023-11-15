The Demolition of Shanties and Houses in Nuh: A Step Towards Restoring Peace

In a swift move aimed at restoring peace and ensuring the safety of its residents, the government of Nuh recently demolished approximately 150 shanties and five houses. These demolitions came in the wake of communal clashes that occurred on July 31, with officials claiming that some of the residents of these settlements were involved in the rioting.

The slum cluster in Tauru witnessed the first wave of demolitions on Thursday. According to reports, bulldozers arrived at around 3pm and began tearing down the shanties. The reason cited for the demolition drive was the encroachment of land belonging to the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Shockingly, some of the families residing in the slum claimed to have received no prior notice and stated that they had been living there for as long as ten years.

The second round of demolitions took place near a temple in Nalhar on Friday afternoon. This area was the epicentre of the July 31 clash during a religious procession. Police alleged that 14 youngsters from this settlement were involved in stone-pelting. The land on which the houses stood was reportedly owned by the forest department.

The demolitions have received mixed reactions from different sections of society. While some officials lauded the government’s action as a necessary measure to maintain law and order, there are concerns among the affected families and the public at large. Many residents of the slum cluster, who hail from West Bengal and Assam, were unfairly labeled as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Several individuals from the minority community expressed their distress, stating that they had nothing to do with the violence and were merely marginalized ragpickers trying to make a living.

It is crucial to understand the context surrounding the demolitions and the events leading up to them. Communal clashes erupted in Nuh on July 31, resulting in a series of violent incidents in Gurgaon, Palwal, and Faridabad. The authorities have been working tirelessly to investigate the matter properly and ensure that all those responsible for the violence are brought to justice. The police have registered multiple FIRs, and several individuals have already been arrested.

The Nuh police, along with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of truth. The detention process is ongoing, and more arrests are expected to be made. In an effort to maintain law and order, regular flag marches are being conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found spreading rumors or inciting hatred.

As the district works towards restoring normalcy, the administration is considering the resumption of internet services, further indicating that peace is being gradually restored in Nuh.

With these demolitions, the government intends to send a strong message: that it will not tolerate violence and will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens. It is a step towards building a harmonious and peaceful society, where the rule of law prevails and every individual can live without fear of violence or discrimination.

