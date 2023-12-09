New Military Partnership Strengthens Defense Capabilities for Ukraine

In a show of solidarity, Bulgaria’s National Assembly has passed a resolution approving additional military aid for Ukraine. This progressive move includes the use of Bulgarian air space for F-16 training and the authorization for a limited number of Ukrainian military personnel to transit or stay in Bulgaria for training purposes.

The resolution received overwhelming support from 145 Members of Parliament, while 55 voted against, and seven abstained. It is important to note that the pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane and the Bulgarian Socialist Party strongly opposed the measure.

As part of the military aid package, Bulgaria will provide Ukraine with defective, obsolete, and surplus missiles for air defense. This contribution aims to assist Ukraine in building its defense capabilities and bolster its air defense systems.

In addition to the provision of missiles, the resolution calls on Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry to join the coalition of countries actively engaged in capacity building for Ukraine. This involvement includes joint training initiatives and the utilization of air space to support the effective utilization of the F-16s that Ukraine will receive.

Furthermore, the resolution allows for the transit or training of Ukrainian infantry or mechanized companies of up to 160 personnel annually in Bulgaria. This program will enable Ukrainian forces to gain valuable experience and enhance their operational readiness.

During the parliamentary debate, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev emphasized that supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty is a political priority for the Bulgarian government. This partnership demonstrates Bulgaria’s commitment to standing alongside Ukraine in its efforts to defend its territorial integrity.

FAQ:

Q: What kind of aid will Bulgaria provide to Ukraine?

A: Bulgaria will provide defective, obsolete, and surplus missiles for air defense.

Q: How will Bulgaria support the training of Ukrainian pilots?

A: Bulgarian air space will be made available for F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots.

Q: Will Bulgarian military personnel be involved in the training program?

A: A limited number of Ukrainian military personnel will be authorized to transit or stay in Bulgaria for training purposes.

Q: What is the purpose of the military aid?

A: The military aid aims to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and enhance its air defense systems.

Q: How many MPs supported the resolution?

A: The resolution received support from 145 Members of Parliament.

Q: Which political parties opposed the resolution?

A: The pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane and the Bulgarian Socialist Party strongly opposed the resolution.

Q: What is the political priority of the Bulgarian government?

A: The Bulgarian government prioritizes helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty.