Bulgarian lawmakers made a controversial decision on Monday to eliminate an exemption to European Union (EU) sanctions ahead of schedule. The exemption, which was originally granted to protect local consumers from high fuel prices, has been generating millions of euros for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war efforts in Ukraine. The move to scrap the opt-out came after it was revealed that Bulgaria had been allowing millions of barrels of Russian oil to reach a Russian-owned refinery on its territory, which then exported refined fuels to various EU countries and beyond.

The loophole, which has raised an estimated €983 million for the Kremlin through production and export levies since February, has caused significant outcry. In addition, the refinery owner, Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil firm, has reportedly profited nearly €500 million from this arrangement. These revelations have sparked concerns about Bulgaria’s role in indirectly supporting Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

During a heated parliamentary session, Bulgarian lawmakers voted in favor of ending the opt-out in March, earlier than the previous self-imposed deadline of October 31. They also agreed to suspend export quotas from the Lukoil-owned refinery starting January 1. However, this legal change failed to address another loophole that allows Bulgaria to import unprocessed Russian crude above a price limit set by the EU and its Group of Seven (G7) allies. This further undermines efforts to restrict Russia’s budget revenues.

This decision has garnered criticism from diplomatic circles, with calls for the Bulgarian government to take action to close the price cap loophole. Despite these calls, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov stated that the best way to address this issue is to end the country’s special sanctions exemption early. As a result, it is projected that Bulgaria could generate another €150 million in direct revenues for Putin before the derogation ends in March, further exacerbating concerns about the country’s role in supporting the Russian president’s activities.

In light of these developments, the decision to scrap the sanctions opt-out has sparked both debate and concern. Critics argue that while ending the exemption may be a step in the right direction, it does not address all the loopholes that allow Bulgaria to indirectly contribute to Putin’s war efforts and weaken the efforts to constrain Russia’s budget revenues.

FAQs

