Bulgaria Overrides Veto and Sends Armored Vehicles to Ukraine

In a bold move that defies President Roumen Radev’s opposition, Bulgaria’s parliament has voted to override the presidential veto on the agreement between Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry and Ukraine’s Defence Ministry. This agreement allows Bulgaria to supply Ukraine with 100 Soviet-era armored personnel carriers, as well as spare parts and available armament.

The decision to send the armored vehicles to Ukraine was ratified by Parliament last month, and despite President Radev’s concerns about the potential impact on Bulgaria’s defense capability, 161 Bulgarian MPs voted in favor of overriding the veto.

President Radev had vetoed the agreement, arguing that the armored personnel carriers could be better utilized by the Border Police or the firefighting directorate within Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry. He stated that the MPs had failed to objectively assess whether these vehicles were truly needed in Bulgaria to deal with natural disasters and protect the country’s borders.

However, the majority of parliamentarians disagreed with the President’s viewpoint, emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine in its defensive efforts against the ongoing Russian invasion. These Soviet-era armored personnel carriers, which were manufactured around 40 years ago, have been stored in Bulgarian warehouses without practical use for decades.

By providing this military aid to Ukraine, Bulgaria aims to assist in the strengthening of Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. Despite concerns about potential risks and the impact on Bulgaria’s own defense, the majority of parliamentarians believe that this decision will contribute to the protection and security of Ukraine during these challenging times.

