Bulgaria Launches Investigation into Drone Incident in Black Sea Resort

SOFIA, Sept 18 – Bulgarian authorities have dispatched a specialized unit to assess and neutralize a drone carrying explosives that recently landed in the coastal town of Tyulenovo on the Black Sea. The Ministry of Defense confirmed this development on Monday, stating that the team from Bulgaria, a member of NATO, would determine the appropriate disposal methods for the drone. The mission was initiated at the request of the regional government.

Although specific details on the origin and journey of the drone remain undisclosed, Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev addressed the media, suggesting its possible connection to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Minister Tagarev emphasized that as this war escalates, the security risks for Bulgaria inevitably increase.

Tyulenovo, a popular tourist destination, is located 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of the Romanian border, across the Black Sea from Crimea—one of the territories annexed by Russia in 2014. Crimea has since become a recurring target for drone attacks launched by Ukraine. In response to the incident, the police swiftly cordoned off the area and restricted public access to local restaurant terraces.

Mayor Marian Zhechev of the Shabla municipality, to which Tyulenovo belongs, briefed Nova TV on the drone’s discovery. It was found on rocks next to moored boats and described as an “aircraft with standard ammunition.” Details on whether the drone descended from the air or washed ashore due to sea currents remain unclear. Witnesses cited by Nova.bg reported that the drone measured between 3 and 3.5 meters in length and carried a container with explosives attached to it.

Regarding previous incidents, fragments of a suspected drone were recently recovered in Romania following another Russian attack on Ukraine’s Danube ports situated near the border.

As investigations continue, the Bulgarian authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and security of their citizens, working in collaboration with NATO and other regional partners. The disposal of the drone will be executed in alignment with established protocols to prevent any potential harm.

